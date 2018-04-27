

mybet Holding SE postpones deadlines for submission of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2017





mybet Holding SE postpones deadlines for submission of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2017



Berlin, April 27, 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) will release its annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2017 only after April 30, 2018. Accordingly, the ordinary annual general meeting for the fiscal year 2017 will not be held on June 20, 2018 either, but at a later date.



As the company"s Management Board noted today, it will take additional time to complete the work on the company"s annual and consolidated financial statements.



New dates for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements (previously April 27, 2018) and for the Annual General Meeting (previously June 20, 2018) will be announced as soon as possible. Publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to take place in June and the Annual General Meeting is expected to take place in August 2018.







mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A0JRU67, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange





Markus Peuler, member of the Management Board











mybet Holding SE

The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.



mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard.



For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com



