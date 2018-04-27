DGAP-Adhoc: mybet Holding SE postpones deadlines for submission of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2017
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mybet Holding SE postpones deadlines for submission of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2017
Berlin, April 27, 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) will release its annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2017 only after April 30, 2018. Accordingly, the ordinary annual general meeting for the fiscal year 2017 will not be held on June 20, 2018 either, but at a later date.
As the company"s Management Board noted today, it will take additional time to complete the work on the company"s annual and consolidated financial statements.
New dates for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements (previously April 27, 2018) and for the Annual General Meeting (previously June 20, 2018) will be announced as soon as possible. Publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to take place in June and the Annual General Meeting is expected to take place in August 2018.
Reporting enterprise:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
mybet Holding SE
The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mybet Holding SE
|Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 22 90 83 0
|Fax:
|+49 30 22 90 83 150
|E-mail:
|ir@mybet.com
|Internet:
|www.mybet-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JRU67
|WKN:
|A0JRU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
680567 27-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
