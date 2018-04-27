DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Constantin Medien AG: Constantin Medien AG files suits against KF 15 GmbH and Kuhn Rechtsanwälte





Ismaning, April 27, 2018 - Constantin Medien AG has today decided to file suits against KF 15 GmbH and Kuhn Rechtsanwälte.

The subject of the suits against KF 15 GmbH is, on the one hand, the Company"s repayment claims of approx. EUR 2.05 million due to incorrect accounting with regards to the profit sharing agreement of the Formula 1 prosecuting group. On the other hand, Constantin Medien AG is also filing a further suit for accounting against KF 15 GmbH, as the latter has so far failed, despite corresponding requests, to provide proof of approx. EUR 3.45 million worth of costs for the prosecution in the Formula 1 lawsuit, that were alleged in its favor and reported in the settlement by KF 15 GmbH.

KF 15 GmbH is a company controlled by the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Hahn. In the relevant period from July 2016 until the Annual General Meeting of Constantin Medien AG in August 2017, Dr Hahn had at his disposal at least 25 percent of the voting rights in Constantin Medien AG, attributable to him via KF 15 GmbH and DHV GmbH.

The subject of the case against Kuhn Rechtsanwälte, the law office of the former Supervisory Board Member Dr Bernd Kuhn, is claims for payment based on the receipt of unjustified fees in the amount of approx. EUR 657,000.

The company is examining further claims against former Board Members.



About Constantin Medien AG:

ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3

WKN: 914720, A1R07C

Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

