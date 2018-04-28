DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain



Officers; Election of Directors;



Appointment of Certain Officers;



Compensatory Arrangements of Certain



Officers.





















(e) Adoption of Amendments to the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive

Plan



On April 25, 2018, the shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the

"Company") approved certain amendments to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "2017 Plan") at the

Company"s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The

Company"s Board of Directors (the "Board") previously adopted the

amendments to the 2017 Plan based on the recommendation of the Compensation

Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual

Meeting. These amendments authorize an additional 1,150,000 common shares

for issuance under the 2017 Plan and makes certain adjustments to the 2017

Plan to reflect tax law changes created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of

2017. The amended 2017 Plan is described in more detail in the Company"s

definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 14, 2018. The

foregoing description, and the summary contained in the Company"s 2018

Proxy Statement, do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their

entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan, as amended, which

is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K.



(e) Amendment to Dr. Ulrich Näher"s Employment Agreement



In conjunction with his additional appointment as the chief executive

officer of our Diebold Nixdorf AG subsidiary, on April 24, 2018, the

Compensation Committee approved an amendment to Dr. Ulrich Näher"s

employment agreement with the Company extending the term to February 28,

2022. Dr. Näher"s employment agreement was previously scheduled to expire

on February 28, 2019.



Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.



At the Company"s Annual Meeting, held on April 25, 2018, the Company"s

shareholders: (1) elected each of the Board"s eleven (11) nominees for

director to serve one-year terms or until the election and qualification of

a successor; (2) ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company"s

independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2018; (3)

approved, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation;

and (4) approved certain amendments to the 2017 Plan. These proposals are

described in more detail in the Company"s definitive proxy statement on

Schedule 14A filed March 14, 2018.



Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal:



Proposal No. 1: Election of eleven (11) directors:













































For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote











Patrick W. Allender

58,526,911

1,427,953

141,100

7,555,025

Phillip R. Cox

55,961,244

3,996,632

138,088

7,555,025

Richard L. Crandall

57,751,367

2,201,041

143,556

7,555,025

Dr. Alexander

58,342,885

1,606,186

146,893

7,555,025

Dibelius









Dr. Dieter Düsedau

56,841,175

3,112,821

141,968

7,555,025

Gale S. Fitzgerald

57,674,061

2,285,678

136,225

7,555,025

Gary G. Greenfield

57,982,642

1,966,959

146,363

7,555,025

Gerrard B. Schmid

58,842,939

1,114,461

138,564

7,555,025

Rajesh K. Soin

57,751,551

2,202,075

142,338

7,555,025

Alan J. Weber

57,859,035

2,098,367

138,562

7,555,025

Dr. Jürgen Wunram

58,233,942

1,708,142

153,880

7,555,025







































Proposal No. 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the

Company"s independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2018:



























For

Against

Abstain

65,885,752

1,629,019

137,828



























Proposal No. 3: Approve, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer

compensation:



































For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

54,169,641

5,735,772

192,161

7,555,025

































Proposal 4: Approve amendments to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017

Equity and Performance Incentive Plan:



































For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

50,097,148

9,794,631

205,795

7,555,025

































Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.



















Exhibit Number

Description





10.1

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017



Equity and Performance Incentive Plan,



as amended April 25, 2018.





















Exhibit 10.1



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



2017 EQUITY AND PERFORMANCE INCENTIVE PLAN

AMENDED APRIL 25, 2018



ARTICLE I



ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE



1.1 Purpose. The purpose of this Equity and Performance Incentive Plan

(this "Plan") is to attract and retain directors, officers and employees

for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") and its Subsidiaries and

to provide to such persons incentives and rewards for performance.



1.2 Participation. Persons eligible to participate in this Plan include

Employees and Directors. Subject to the provisions of this Plan, the

Committee may from time to time select those Employees and Directors to

whom Awards shall be granted and shall determine the nature and amount of

those Awards. No Employee or Director shall have the right to be granted an

Award.



1.3 Duration of the Plan. This Plan shall become effective on the date

that it is approved by the Company"s shareholders (the "Effective Date")

and shall remain in effect, subject to the right of the Board to terminate

this Plan at any time pursuant to Section 15.1, until all Shares subject to

it have been purchased or acquired. However, in no event shall any Award be

granted under this Plan on or after the tenth (10 th ) anniversary of the

Effective Date.



ARTICLE II



DEFINITIONS



As used in this Plan,



2.1 "Annual Meeting" means the annual meeting of shareholders of the

Company.



2.2 "Award" means any right granted under this Plan, including an

Option, a Stock Appreciation Right, a Restricted Share award, a Restricted

Stock Unit award, a Performance Share or a Performance Unit award, or an

Other Share-Based award.



2.3 "Award Agreement" means an agreement, certificate, resolution or

other type or form of writing or other evidence approved by the Committee

which sets forth the terms and conditions of an individual Award granted

under this Plan which may, in the discretion of the Company, be transmitted

electronically to the Participant. Each Award Agreement shall be subject to

the terms and conditions of this Plan.



2.4 "Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company.



2.5 "Business Combination" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(c) of

this Plan.



2.6 "Change in Control" means the occurrence of any of the following:



(a)The acquisition by any individual, entity or group (within the meaning

of Section 13(d)(3) or 14(d)(2) of the Exchange Act) (a "Person") of

beneficial ownership (within the meaning of Rule 13d-3



promulgated under the Exchange Act) of thirty percent (30%) or more of

either: (A) the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the Company (the

"Company Common Stock") or (B) the combined voting power of the thenoutstanding

voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in

the election of Directors ("Voting Stock"); provided , however , that for

purposes of this subsection (a), the following acquisitions shall not

constitute a Change in Control: (1) any acquisition directly from the

Company, (2) any acquisition by the Company, (3) any acquisition by any

employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the

Company or any Subsidiary, or (4) any acquisition by any Person pursuant to

a transaction which complies with clauses (A), (B) and (C) of subsection

(c) of this Section 2.6; or



(b)Individuals who, as of the date hereof, constitute the Board (as

modified by this subsection (b), the "Incumbent Board"), cease for any

reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority

of the Board; provided , however , that any individual becoming a

Director subsequent to the date hereof whose election, or nomination for

election by the Company"s shareholders, was approved by a vote of at least

a majority of the Directors then comprising the Incumbent Board (either by

a specific vote or by approval of the proxy statement of the Company in

which such person is named as a nominee for Director, without objection to

such nomination) shall be considered as though such individual were a

member of the Incumbent Board, but excluding, for this purpose, any such

individual whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of an

actual or threatened election contest with respect to the election or

removal of Directors or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies

or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board; or



(c)Consummation of a reorganization, merger or consolidation or sale or

other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company

(a "Business Combination"), in each case, unless, following such Business

Combination, (A) all or substantially all of the individuals and entities

who were the beneficial owners, respectively, of the Company Common Stock

and Voting Stock immediately prior to such Business Combination

beneficially own, directly or indirectly, more than fifty percent (50%) of,

respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock and the combined

voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities entitled to vote

generally in the election of directors, as the case may be, of the entity

resulting from such Business Combination (including, without limitation, an

entity which as a result of such transaction owns the Company or all or

substantially all of the Company"s assets either directly or through one or

more subsidiaries) in substantially the same proportions relative to each

other as their ownership, immediately prior to such Business Combination,

of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock, as the case may be, (B) no

Person (excluding any entity resulting from such Business Combination or

any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the

Company or such entity resulting from such Business Combination)

beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, thirty percent (30%) or more of,

respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the entity

resulting from such Business Combination, or the combined voting power of

the then-outstanding voting securities of such corporation except to the

extent that such ownership existed prior to the Business Combination and

(C) at least a majority of the members of the board of directors of the

corporation resulting from such Business Combination were members of the

Incumbent Board at the time of the execution of the initial agreement, or

of the action of the Board providing for such Business Combination; or



(d)Approval by the shareholders of the Company of a complete liquidation or

dissolution of the Company.



A "Change in Control" will be deemed to occur (i) with respect to a Change

in Control pursuant to subsection (a) above, on the date that any Person

becomes the beneficial owner of thirty percent (30%) or more of either the

Company Common Stock or Voting Stock, (ii) with respect to a Change in

Control pursuant to subsection (b) above, on the date the members of the

Incumbent Board first cease for any reason



(other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the

Board, (iii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (c)

above, on the date the applicable transaction closes and (iv) with respect

to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (d) above, on the date of the

shareholder approval. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions, a "Change

in Control" shall not be deemed to have occurred for purposes of this Plan

solely because of a change in control of any Subsidiary by which the

Participant may be employed.



2.7 "Code" means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended from time

to time.



2.8 "Committee" has the meaning provided in Section 14.1 of this Plan.



2.9 "Common Shares" means shares of common stock, $1.25 par value per

share, of the Company or any security into which such Common Shares may be

changed by reason of any transaction or event of the type referred to in

Article XI of this Plan.



2.10 "Company Common Stock" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a)

of this Plan.



2.11 "Date of Grant" means the date on which the Committee adopts a

resolution, or takes other appropriate action, expressly granting an Award

to a Participant that specifies the key terms and conditions of the Award

or, if a later date is set forth in such resolution, then such later date

as is set forth therein.



2.12 "Designated Subsidiary" means a Subsidiary that is (i) not a

corporation or (ii) a corporation in which at the time the Company owns or

controls, directly or indirectly, less than eighty percent (80%) of the

total combined voting power represented by all classes of stock issued by

such corporation.



2.13 "Detrimental Activity" means any of the following:



(a) Engaging in any activity, as an employee, principal, agent or

consultant for another entity, and in a capacity, that directly competes

with the Company or any Subsidiary in any actual product, service, or

business activity (or in any product, service, or business activity which

was under active development while the Participant was employed by the

Company if such development is being actively pursued by the Company during

the one (1) year period following the termination of the Participant"s

employment by the Company or a Subsidiary) for which the Participant has

had any direct responsibility and direct involvement during the last two

(2) years of his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary, in any

territory in which the Company or a Subsidiary manufactures, sells,

markets, services, or installs such product or service or engages in such

business activity.



(b) Soliciting any Employee to terminate his or her employment with the

Company or a Subsidiary.



(c) The disclosure to anyone outside of the Company or a Subsidiary, or

the use in other than the Company or a Subsidiary"s business, without prior

written authorization from the Company, of any confidential, proprietary or

trade secret information or material relating to the business of the

Company and its Subsidiaries, acquired by the Participant during his or her

employment with the Company or its Subsidiaries or while acting as a

consultant for the Company or its Subsidiaries thereafter; provided ,

however , that nothing in this Plan limits a Participant"s ability to file

a charge or complaint or to communicate, including by providing documents

or other information without notice to the Company, with the Securities and

Exchange Commission or any other governmental agency or commission

("Government Agency") or limits a Participant"s right to receive an award

for information provided to any Government Agency.



(d) The failure or refusal to disclose promptly and to assign to the

Company upon request all right, title and interest in any invention or

idea, patentable or not, made or conceived by the Participant during the

Participant"s employment by the Company or any Subsidiary, relating in any

manner to the actual or anticipated business, research or development work

of the Company or any Subsidiary or the failure or refusal to do anything

reasonably necessary to enable the Company or any Subsidiary to secure a

patent where appropriate in the United States and in other countries.



(e) Activity that results in "termination for cause," as such term is

defined in the applicable Award Agreement.



2.14 "Director" means a director of the Company.



2.15 "Disability" means totally and permanently disabled as from time to

time defined under the long-term disability plan of the Company or a

Subsidiary applicable to the Participant, or, in the case where there is no

applicable plan, permanent and total disability as defined in Section 22(e)

(3) of the Code (or any successor provision); provided , however , that

to the extent an amount payable under this Plan which constitutes deferred

compensation subject to Section 409A of the Code would become payable upon

Disability, "Disability" for purposes of such payment shall not be deemed

to have occurred unless the disability also satisfies the requirements of

treasury regulation 1.409A-3.



2.16 "EBIT" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.



2.17 "EBITDA" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.



2.18 "Effective Date" has the meaning provided in Section 1.3 of this

Plan.



2.19 "Employee" means an employee of the Company or any of its

Subsidiaries, including an employee who is an officer or a Director.



2.20 "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and

regulations may be amended from time to time.



2.21 "Exercise Price" means, with respect to an Option or Stock

Appreciation Right, the price at which a Common Share may be purchased upon

exercise thereof.



2.22 "Fair Market Value" means, as of any particular date, the closing

price of a Common Share as reported for that date on the New York Stock

Exchange or, if the Common Shares are not then listed on the New York Stock

Exchange, on any other national securities exchange on which the Common

Shares are listed, or if there are no sales on such date, on the next

preceding trading day during which a sale occurred. If there is no regular

public trading market for the Common Shares, then the Fair Market Value

shall be the fair market value as determined in good faith by the Board.



2.23 "Free Standing Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of

this Plan.



2.24 "Government Agency" has the meaning provided in Section 2.13(c) of

this Plan.



2.25 "Incentive Stock Option" means an Option intended to qualify as an

incentive stock option under Section 422 of the Code or any successor

provision.



2.26 "Incumbent Board" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(b) of

this Plan.



2.27 "Management Goals" means, for a Performance Period, the one or more

goals established by the Committee, which, for any Award shall be based

only upon the Management Objectives.



(a) The Committee may provide that any evaluation of Management Goals

shall include or exclude any of the following items: (i) asset write-downs;

(ii) litigation or claim judgments or settlements; (iii) the effect of

changes in tax laws, accounting principles, regulations, or other laws or

regulations affecting reported results; (iv) any reorganization and

restructuring programs; (v) acquisitions or divestitures; (vi) unusual,

nonrecurring or extraordinary items identified in the Company"s audited

financial statements, including footnotes, or in management"s discussion

and analysis in the Company"s annual report; (vii) foreign exchange gains

and losses; (viii) change in the Company"s fiscal year; and (ix) any other

specific unusual or nonrecurring events, or objectively determinable

category thereof.



(b) If the Committee determines that a change in the business,

operations, corporate structure or capital structure of the Company, or the

manner in which it conducts its business, or other events or circumstances

render the Management Goals unsuitable, the Committee may in its discretion

modify such Management Goals or the related minimum acceptable level of

achievement, in whole or in part, as the Committee deems appropriate and

equitable.



2.28 "Management Objectives" means the measurable performance objective

or objectives selected by the Committee for purposes of establishing the

Management Goal(s) for a Performance Period with respect to any Award under

this Plan. The Management Objectives that will be used to establish the

Management Goals shall be based on the attainment of specific levels of

performance of the Company, a Subsidiary, division, business unit,

operational unit, department, region or function within the Company or

Subsidiary in which the Participant is employed. The Management Objectives

applicable to any Award shall be limited to one or more, or a combination,

of the following:



(a) Sales, including (i) net sales, (ii) unit sales volume, and (iii)

aggregate product price;



(b) Share price, including (i) market price per share, and (ii) share

price appreciation;



(c) Earnings, including (i) earnings per share, reflecting dilution of

shares, (ii) gross or pre-tax profits, (iii) post-tax profits, (iv)

operating profit, (v) earnings net of or including dividends, (vi) earnings

net of or including the after-tax cost of capital, (vii) earnings before

(or after) interest and taxes ("EBIT"), (viii) earnings per share from

continuing operations, diluted or basic, (ix) earnings before (or after)

interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (x) pre-tax

operating earnings after interest and before incentives, service fees and

extraordinary or special items, (xi) operating earnings, (xii) growth in

earnings or growth in earnings per share, and (xiii) total earnings;



(d) Return on equity, including (i) return on equity, (ii) return on

invested capital, (iii) return or net return on assets, (iv) return on net

assets, (v) return on gross sales, (vi) return on investment, (vii) return

on capital, (viii) return on invested capital, (ix) return on committed

capital, (x) financial return ratios, (xi) value of assets, and (xii)

change in assets;



(e) Cash flow(s), including (i) operating cash flow, (ii) net cash flow,

(iii) free cash flow, and (iv) cash flow on investment;



(f) Revenue, including (i) gross or net revenue, and (ii) changes in

annual revenues;



(g) Margins, including (i) adjusted pre-tax margin, and (ii) operating

margins;



(h) Income, including (i) net income, and (ii) consolidated net income;



(i) Economic value added;



(j) Costs, including (i) operating or administrative expenses, (ii)

operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, (iii) expense or cost

levels, (iv) reduction of losses, loss ratios or expense ratios, (v)

reduction in fixed costs, (vi) expense reduction levels, (vii) operating

cost management, and (viii) cost of capital;



(k) Financial ratings, including (i) credit rating, (ii) capital

expenditures, (iii) debt, (iv) debt reduction, (v) working capital, (vi)

average invested capital, and (vii) attainment of balance sheet or income

statement objectives;



(l) Market or category share, including (i) market share, (ii) volume,

(iii) unit sales volume, and (iv) market share or market penetration with

respect to specific designated products or product groups and/or specific

geographic areas;



(m) Shareholder return, including (i) total shareholder return, (ii)

shareholder return based on growth measures or the attainment of a

specified share price for a specified period of time, and (iii) dividends;

and



(n) Objective nonfinancial performance criteria measuring either (i)

regulatory compliance, (ii) productivity and productivity improvements,

(iii) inventory turnover, average inventory turnover or inventory controls,

(iv) net asset turnover, (v) customer satisfaction based on specified

objective goals or company-sponsored customer surveys, (vi) employee

satisfaction based on specified objective goals or company-sponsored

employee surveys, (vii) objective employee diversity goals, (viii) employee

turnover, (ix) specified objective environmental goals, (x) specified

objective social goals, (xi) specified objective goals in corporate ethics

and integrity, (xii) specified objective safety goals, (xiii) specified

objective business expansion goals or goals relating to acquisitions or

divestitures, (xiv) day sales outstanding, and (xv) succession plan

development and implementation.



Any one or more of the Management Objectives may be used on an absolute,

relative or comparative basis to measure the performance, as the Committee

may deem appropriate, or as compared to the performance of another company

or a group of comparable companies, or published or special index that the

Committee, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate, including various

stock market indices.



2.29 "Non-Employee Director" means a Director who is a "non-employee

director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3.



2.30 "Non-qualified Stock Option" means an Option that by its terms does

not qualify or is not intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option.



2.31 "Option" means an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-qualified Stock

Option granted pursuant to Article IV of this Plan.



2.32 "Other Share-Based Award" means an Award granted pursuant to

Article IX, which is payable in, valued in whole or in part by reference

to, or otherwise based on or related to Common Shares, excluding



any Option, Stock Appreciation Right, Restricted Share, Restricted Stock

Unit, Performance Share or Performance Unit.



2.33 "Participant" means an Employee or Director who has been granted an

Award under this Plan.



2.34 "Performance Period" means the one (1) or more periods of time

(which shall not be less than one fiscal quarter in duration) as the

Committee may select, over which the attainment of one or more Management

Goals will be measured for purposes of determining a Participant"s right to

and the payment of an Award subject to such Performance Period.



2.35 "Performance Share" means a bookkeeping entry that records the

equivalent of one (1) Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this

Plan.



2.36 "Performance Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records a unit

equivalent to $1.25 awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this Plan.



2.37 "Person" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a) of this Plan.



2.38 "Related Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of this

Plan.



2.39 "Restricted Period" has the meaning provided in Section 6.1 of this

Plan.



2.40 "Restricted Shares" means Common Shares granted or sold pursuant to

Article VI of this Plan.



2.41 "Restricted Stock Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records the

equivalent of one Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VII of this

Plan.



2.42 "Rule l6b-3" means Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act

(or any successor rule to Rule 16b-3) as is in effect and may be amended

from time to time.



2.43 "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and regulations

may be amended from time to time.



2.44 "Stock Appreciation Right" means a right granted pursuant to

Article V of this Plan.



2.45 "Subsidiary" means a corporation, company or other entity (i) more

than fifty percent (50%) of whose outstanding shares or securities

(representing the right to vote for the election of directors or other

managing authority) are, or (ii) which does not have outstanding shares or

securities (as may be the case in a partnership, joint venture or

unincorporated association), but more than fifty percent (50%) of whose

ownership interests representing the right generally to make decisions for

such other entity is, now or hereafter, owned or controlled, directly or

indirectly, by the Company except that for purposes of determining whether

any person may be a Participant for purposes of a grant of Incentive Stock

Options, "Subsidiary" means any corporation which is a "subsidiary

corporation," whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in Section

424(f) of the Code.



2.46 "Ten Percent Shareholder" means an employee of the Company, or of a

parent or subsidiary corporation within the meaning of Section 424 of the

Code, who owns (or is deemed to own pursuant to Section 424(d) of the Code)

more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all

classes of voting stock of the Company, the Company"s parent (if any) or

any Subsidiary.



2.47 "Voting Stock" means at any time, the then-outstanding securities

entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors.



ARTICLE III



SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN



3.1 Number of Shares. Subject to adjustment as provided in Article XI of

this Plan, the number of Common Shares that may be issued or transferred

under this Plan shall not exceed in the aggregate 6,091,117 shares. Such

shares may be shares of original issuance or treasury shares or a

combination of the foregoing.



(a) Common Shares covered by an Award granted under this Plan will not

be counted as used unless and until they are actually issued or

transferred.



(b) If any Award is forfeited, expires, terminates, otherwise lapses or

is settled for cash, in whole or in part, without the delivery of Common

Shares, then the Common Shares covered by such forfeited, expired,

terminated, lapsed or cash-settled Award shall again be available for grant

under this Plan. In the event that withholding tax liabilities arising from

an Award other than an Option or Stock Appreciation Right are satisfied by

the tendering of Common Shares (either actually or by attestation) or by

the withholding of Common Shares by the Company, the Common Shares so

tendered or withheld shall be added to the Common Shares available for

Awards under this Plan. For the avoidance of doubt, the following will not

again become available for issuance under this Plan: (i) any Common Shares

withheld in respect of taxes upon settlement of an Option or Stock

Appreciation Right, (ii) any Common Shares tendered or withheld to pay an

Exercise Price, (iii) any Common Shares subject to a Stock Appreciation

Right that are not issued in connection with its stock settlement on

exercise thereof, and (iv) any Common Shares reacquired by the Company on

the open market or otherwise using cash proceeds.



3.2 Share Limits. Notwithstanding anything in this Article III or

elsewhere in this Plan to the contrary, and subject to adjustments as

provided in Article XI of this Plan, the limits specified below shall apply

to any grants of the following types of Awards:



(a) Incentive Stock Options. Notwithstanding any designation of an

Option as an Incentive Stock Option in an Award Agreement, to the extent

the aggregate Fair Market Value of the Common Shares with respect to which

the Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by the

Participant during any calendar year (under all plans) exceeds one hundred

thousand dollars ($100,000), the portion of the Options falling within such

limit shall be Incentive Stock Options and the excess Options shall be

treated as Non-qualified Stock Options. For these purposes, Incentive Stock

Options shall be taken into account in the order in which they were

granted, and the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares shall be determined

as of the time the Option was granted. Incentive Stock Options covering no

more than 6,091,117 Common Shares may be granted under this Plan.



(b) Non-Employee Director Limit. The aggregate dollar value of Awards

granted to any non-Employee Director in any calendar year shall not exceed

Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($750,000). The value of the

Awards shall be determined based on the Fair Market Value of each Award on

the Date of Grant.



3.3 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Notwithstanding any provision of this

Plan to the contrary, on and after the Effective Date, the Committee shall

not award more than five percent (5%) of the aggregate number of Common

Shares that become available for grant under this Plan as of the Effective

Date pursuant



to Awards that are solely subject to vesting conditions or performance

periods that are less than one (1) year following the Date of Grant of the

applicable Award, subject, in each case, to the Committee"s authority under

this Plan to vest Awards earlier, as the Committee deems appropriate, upon

the occurrence of a Change in Control, in the event of a Participant"s

termination of employment or service or otherwise as permitted by this

Plan.



ARTICLE IV



OPTIONS



4.1 Grant of Options. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and

the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time

to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant

Options to purchase Common Shares to Participants. Options granted under

this Plan may be (i) Incentive Stock Options, (ii) Non-qualified Stock

Options, or (iii) combinations of the foregoing. Incentive Stock Options

may only be granted to Participants who meet the definition of "employees"

under Section 3401(c) of the Code. Options granted under this Plan may not

provide for any dividends or dividend equivalents thereon. Each such grant

may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all

of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.



4.2 Award Agreement. Each Option shall be evidenced by an Award

Agreement that shall specify the number of Common Shares covered by the

Option, the Exercise Price of the Option, the term of the Option, whether

the Option is intended to be an Incentive Stock Option, any conditions to

the exercise of the Option, and such other terms and conditions as the

Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this

Plan.



4.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price per

share, which shall not be less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair

Market Value on the Date of Grant; provided , however , that a Ten

Percent Shareholder shall not be granted an Incentive Stock Option unless

the Exercise Price per share is at least one hundred ten percent (110%) of

the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant and the Incentive Stock Option

is not exercisable after expiration of five (5) years from the Date of

Grant.



4.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable,

Options granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of a written

notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares with

respect to which the Option is being exercised, accompanied by full payment

of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee shall determine the

acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise Price, including the

method of payment, and for an Incentive Stock Option that determination

shall be made at the time of grant. Consideration may consist of: (a) cash;

(b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have a Fair

Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate Exercise Price

and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not result in any

adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d) consideration received

by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other) cashless exercise program

implemented by the Company in connection with this Plan; (e) by net

exercise; (f) other consideration and method of payment to the extent

permitted by applicable law and approved by the Committee; or (g) any

combination of the foregoing methods.



4.5 Related Rights. The exercise of an Option shall result in the

cancellation on a share-for-share basis of any Related Rights authorized

under Article V of this Plan.



4.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IV shall vest sooner than twelve

(12) months from the Date of Grant.



4.7 Maximum Term. No Option shall be exercisable more than 10 years from

the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE V



STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS



5.1 Grant of Stock Appreciation Rights. Subject to the limits of

Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the

Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it

may determine, grant Stock Appreciation Rights alone ("Free Standing

Rights") or in tandem with an Option granted under this Plan ("Related

Rights"). Any Related Right that relates to a Non-qualified Stock Option

may be granted at the same time the Option is granted or at any time

thereafter but before the exercise or expiration of the Option. Any Related

Right that relates to an Incentive Stock Option must be granted at the same

time the Incentive Stock Option is granted. Stock Appreciation Rights

granted under this Plan may not provide for any dividends or dividend

equivalents thereon. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the

authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained

in the following provisions.



5.2 Award Agreement. Each Stock Appreciation Right shall be evidenced by

an Award Agreement that shall describe such Stock Appreciation Right, the

Exercise Price of the Stock Appreciation Right, the term of the Stock

Appreciation Right, any conditions to the exercise of such Stock

Appreciation Right, identify any related Option, and such other terms and

conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are

consistent with this Plan.



5.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price for a

Free Standing Right, which shall not be less than one hundred percent

(100%) of the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant. A Related Right shall

have the same Exercise Price as the related Option, and shall be

exercisable only to the same extent as the related Option.



5.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable, Stock

Appreciate Rights granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of

a written notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares

with respect to which the Stock Appreciation Right is being exercised,

accompanied by full payment of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee

shall determine the acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise

Price, including the method of payment. Consideration may consist of: (a)

cash; (b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have

a Fair Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate

Exercise Price and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not

result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d)

consideration received by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other)

cashless exercise program implemented by the Company in connection with

this Plan; (e) by net exercise; (f) other consideration and method of

payment to the extent permitted by applicable law and approved by the

Committee; or (g) any combination of the foregoing methods.



5.5 Payment. Upon exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right, the

Participant shall be entitled to receive from the Company an amount equal

to the number of Common Shares subject to the Stock Appreciation Right that

is being exercised multiplied by the excess of the (i) Fair Market Value of

a Common Share on the date the Award is exercised, over (ii) the Exercise

Price specified in the Stock Appreciation Right or related Option. The

grant shall specify whether the amount payable by the Company on exercise

of the Stock Appreciation Right shall be paid in cash, in Common Shares or

in any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or

retain in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives. Any

grant may specify that the amount payable on exercise of a Stock

Appreciation Right may not exceed a maximum specified by the Committee at

the Date of Grant.



5.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article V shall vest sooner than twelve

(12) months from the Date of Grant.



5.7 Maximum Term. No Stock Appreciation Right shall be exercisable more

than ten (10) years from the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE VI



RESTRICTED SHARES



6.1 Grant of Restricted Shares. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2

and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may,

from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine,

grant Restricted Shares to Participants. Each such grant shall provide that

during the period for which substantial risk of forfeiture is to continue

(the "Restricted Period"), the transferability of the Restricted Shares

shall be prohibited or restricted in the manner and to the extent

prescribed by the Committee at the Date of Grant (which restrictions may

include, without limitation, rights of repurchase or first refusal in the

Company or provisions subjecting the Restricted Shares to continuing

substantial risk of forfeiture in the hands of any transferee). Each such

grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to

all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.



6.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Shares shall be evidenced

by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted Shares

subject to the Award, the Restricted Period, any other conditions or

restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the

Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this

Plan.



6.3 Rights. Each such grant shall constitute an immediate transfer of

the ownership of Common Shares to the Participant in consideration of the

performance of services, and unless otherwise determined by the Committee,

entitling such Participant to voting, dividend and other ownership rights,

subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and the Restricted Period.



6.4 Certificates. Unless otherwise directed by the Committee, all

certificates representing Restricted Shares shall be held in custody by the

Company until all restrictions thereon shall have lapsed, together with a

stock power executed by the Participant in whose name such certificates are

registered, endorsed in blank and covering such Restricted Shares.



6.5 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VI shall vest sooner than twelve

(12) months from the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE VII



RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS



7.1 Grant of Restricted Stock Units. Subject to the limits of Sections

3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee

may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may

determine, grant Restricted Stock Units to Participants. Each Restricted

Stock Unit represents one (1) Common Share. Each such grant may utilize any

or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the

requirements, contained in the following provisions.



7.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Stock Units shall be

evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted

Stock Units subject to the Award, the Restricted Period,



any other conditions or restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and

conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are

consistent with this Plan.



7.3 Rights. No Common Shares shall be issued at the time a Restricted

Stock Unit is granted, and a Participant shall have no voting rights with

respect thereto. Restricted Stock Units shall be subject to forfeiture

until the expiration of the Restricted Period and satisfaction of any

applicable conditions, including vesting time periods or performance

requirements, to the extent provided in the applicable Award Agreement.



7.4 Dividend Equivalents. At the discretion of the Committee, each

Restricted Stock Unit may be credited with dividend equivalents or other

equivalent distributions. Dividend equivalents or other equivalent

distributions shall be paid on a current basis unless the Award Agreement

requires otherwise; provided , however dividend equivalents or other

equivalent distributions on Restricted Stock Units that are subject to

performance requirements, including Management Goals, shall be deferred

until and paid contingent upon the level of achievement of the applicable

performance or Management Goals at the end of the related Performance

Period.



7.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of

Restricted Stock Units. Any grant may specify that the amount payable with

respect thereto may be paid by the Company in cash, in Common Shares or in

any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or retain

in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives.



7.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VII shall vest sooner than twelve

(12) months from the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE VIII



PERFORMANCE UNITS AND PERFORMANCE SHARES



8.1 Grant of Performance Shares and Performance Units. Subject to the

limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this

Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and

conditions as it may determine, grant Performance Shares and Performance

Units to Participants that will become payable upon achievement of

specified performance goals, which may include Management Goals. Each such

grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to

all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.



8.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Performance Shares or Performance

Units shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the

number of Performance Shares or Performance Units subject to the Award, the

performance objectives (which may include Management Goals), the

Performance Period applicable to the Award, any other conditions or

restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the

Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this

Plan.



8.3 Performance Objectives. Any grant of Performance Shares or

Performance Units shall specify the performance objectives, which may

include Management Goals, which, if achieved, will result in payment or

early payment of the Award. Each grant may specify a minimum acceptable

level of achievement of the performance objectives and shall set forth a

formula for determining the number of Performance Shares or Performance

Units that will be earned if performance is at or above the minimum level,

but falls short of full achievement of the specified performance

objectives. Before the Performance Shares or Performance Units shall be

earned and paid, the Committee must determine the level of achievement of

the performance objectives.



8.4 Dividends and Dividend Equivalents. The Committee may, at the Date

of Grant of Performance Shares or Performance Units, provide for the

payment of dividends or dividend equivalents to the Participant thereof

either in cash or in additional Common Shares, subject in all cases to

deferral and payment on a contingent basis based on the Participant"s

earning of the Performance Shares or Performance Units with respect to

which such dividend equivalents are paid.



8.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of

Performance Shares or Performance Units which have been earned. Any grant

may specify that the amount payable with respect thereto may be paid by the

Company in cash, in Common Shares or in any combination thereof and may

either grant to the Participant or retain in the Committee the right to

elect among those alternatives.



8.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VIII shall have a Performance

Period of less than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE IX



OTHER SHARE-BASED AWARDS



9.1 Grant of Other Share-Based Awards. Subject to the limits of Sections

3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee

may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may

determine, grant Other Share-Based Awards not otherwise described by the

terms of this Plan to Participants. Such Awards may involve the transfer of

actual Common Shares to Participants and may include Awards designed to

comply with or take advantage of applicable local laws of jurisdictions

other than the United States. Each Other Share-Based Award will be

expressed in terms of Common Shares or units based on Common Shares. Each

such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be

subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.



9.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of an Other Share-Based Award shall be

evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the number of Common

Shares or units covered by the Award, any conditions related to the Award,

and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion,

determines and as are consistent with this Plan.



9.3 Payment. Payment, if any, with respect to an Other Share-Based

Award, will be made in accordance with the terms of the Award, in cash, in

Common Shares or a combination of both as determined by the Committee.



9.4 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in

Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IX shall vest sooner than twelve

(12) months from the Date of Grant.



ARTICLE X



TRANSFERABILITY



10.1 Transfer Limits. Except as otherwise determined by the Committee,

no Options, Stock Appreciation Right or other derivative security granted

under this Plan shall be transferable by a Participant other than by will

or the laws of descent and distribution, except (in the case of a

Participant who is not a Director or officer of the Company) to a fully

revocable trust of which the holder is treated as the owner for federal

income tax purposes, and in no event will any such Award granted under this

Plan be transferred for value. Except as otherwise determined by the

Committee, Options and Stock Appreciation Rights shall be exercisable

during the Participant"s lifetime only by him or her or by his or her

guardian or legal representative.



Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee in its sole discretion may

provide for transferability of Options and Stock Appreciation Rights under

this Plan so long as such provisions will not disqualify the exemption for

other awards under Rule 16b-3 and so long as such transfer is not to a

third-party entity, including financial institutions.



10.2 Further Restrictions. The Committee may specify at the Date of

Grant that part or all of the Common Shares that are (i) to be issued or

transferred by the Company upon the exercise of Options or Stock

Appreciation Rights or upon payment under any grant of Performance Shares,

Performance Units, Restricted Stock Units or Other Share-Based Awards or

(ii) no longer subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and

restrictions on transfer referred to in Article VI of this Plan, shall be

subject to further restrictions on transfer.



ARTICLE XI



ADJUSTMENTS



The Committee shall make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of

Common Shares covered by outstanding Awards granted hereunder, in the

prices per share applicable to such Options and Stock Appreciation Rights

and in the kind of shares covered thereby, as the Board, in its sole

discretion, exercised in good faith, may determine is equitably required to

prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights of Participants that

otherwise would result from (a) any stock dividend, stock split,

combination of shares, recapitalization or other change in the capital

structure of the Company, or (b) any merger, consolidation, spin-off,

split-off, spin-out, split-up, reorganization, partial or complete

liquidation or other distribution of assets, issuance of rights or warrants

to purchase securities, or (c) any other corporate transaction or event

having an effect similar to any of the foregoing. Moreover, in the event of

any such transaction or event, the Committee, in its discretion, may

provide in substitution for any or all outstanding Awards under this Plan

such alternative consideration as it, in good faith, may determine to be

equitable in the circumstances and may require in connection therewith the

surrender of all Awards so replaced. In addition, for each Option or Stock

Appreciation Right with an Exercise Price greater than the consideration

offered in connection with any such transaction or event or Change in

Control, the Committee may in its sole discretion elect to cancel such

Option or Stock Appreciation Right without any payment to the person

holding such Option or Stock Appreciation Right. The Committee may also

make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of shares specified in

Section 3.2 of this Plan as the Committee in its sole discretion, exercised

in good faith, may determine is appropriate to reflect any transaction or

event described in this Article XI.



ARTICLE XII



TAX WITHHOLDING



To the extent that the Company is required to withhold federal, state,

local or foreign taxes in connection with any payment made or benefit

realized by a Participant or other person under this Plan, and the amounts

available to the Company for such withholding are insufficient, it shall be

a condition to the receipt of such payment or the realization of such

benefit that the Participant or such other person make arrangements

satisfactory to the Company for payment of the balance of such taxes

required to be withheld, which arrangements (in the discretion of the

Committee) may include relinquishment of a portion of such benefit.

Participants shall also make such arrangements as the Company may require

for the payment of any withholding tax obligations that may arise in

connection with the disposition of shares acquired upon the exercise of

Options. In no event, however, shall the Company accept Common Shares for

payment of taxes in excess of required tax withholding rates (or, after the

Company"s adoption of ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic

718) dated March, 2016, in excess of maximum applicable tax rates), except

that, in the discretion of the Committee, a Participant or such other

person may surrender Common Shares owned for more than six (6) months to

satisfy any tax obligations resulting from any such transaction.



ARTICLE XIII



SUBSIDIARIES AND NON-US JURISDICTIONS



13.1 Participation by Employees of Designated Subsidiaries. As a

condition to the effectiveness of any grant or Award to be made hereunder

to a Participant who is an employee of a Designated Subsidiary, whether or

not such Participant is also employed by the Company or another Subsidiary,

the Committee may require such Designated Subsidiary to agree to transfer

to such employee (when, as and if provided for under this Plan and any

applicable agreement entered into with any such employee pursuant to this

Plan) the Common Shares that would otherwise be delivered by the Company,

upon receipt by such Designated Subsidiary of any consideration then

otherwise payable by such Participant to the Company. Any such award shall

be evidenced by an agreement between the Participant and the Designated

Subsidiary, in lieu of the Company, on terms consistent with this Plan and

approved by the Committee and such Designated Subsidiary. All such Common

Shares so delivered by or to a Designated Subsidiary shall be treated as if

they had been delivered by or to the Company for purposes of Article III of

this Plan, and all references to the Company in this Plan shall be deemed

to refer to such Designated Subsidiary, except for purposes of the

definition of "Board" and "Committee" and except in other cases where the

context otherwise requires.



13.2 Employees Outside the US. In order to facilitate the making of any

grant or combination of grants under this Plan, the Committee may provide

for such special terms for Awards to Participants who are foreign nationals

or who are employed by the Company or any Subsidiary outside of the United

States of America as the Committee may consider necessary or appropriate to

accommodate differences in local law, tax policy or custom. Moreover, the

Committee may approve such supplements to or amendments, restatements or

alternative versions of this Plan as it may consider necessary or

appropriate for such purposes, without thereby affecting the terms of this

Plan as in effect for any other purpose, and the Secretary or other

appropriate officer of the Company may certify any such document as having

been approved and adopted in the same manner as this Plan. No such special

terms, supplements, amendments or restatements, however, shall include any

provisions that are inconsistent with the terms of this Plan as then in

effect unless this Plan could have been amended to eliminate such

inconsistency without further approval by the shareholders of the Company.



ARTICLE XIV



ADMINISTRATION



14.1 Delegation to Committee. The Board hereby delegates authority to

administer this Plan to the Compensation Committee of the Board (or its

successor(s)), or any other committee of the Board hereafter designated by

the Board to administer this Plan, and the term "Committee" shall apply to

any persons to whom such power is delegated. The Committee described in

this Section 14.1 may from time to time delegate all or any part of its

authority under this Plan to a subcommittee thereof (to the extent of any

such delegation, references in this Plan to the Committee will be deemed to

be references to such subcommittee). A majority of the Committee (or

subcommittee thereof) shall constitute a quorum, and the action of the

members of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof) present at any meeting

at which a quorum is present, or acts unanimously approved in writing,

shall be the acts of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof).



14.2 Committee Requirements. Except as otherwise determined by the

Board, the Committee shall consist solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee

Directors. The Board shall have discretion to determine whether it intends

to comply with the exemption requirements of Section 16b-3 of the Code.

However, if the Board intends to satisfy such exemption requirements, with

respect to any insider subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act, the

Committee shall be a compensation committee of the Board that at all times

consists solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee Directors. Within the scope

of that authority, the Board or the



Committee may delegate to a committee of one (1) or more members of the

Board who are not Non-Employee Directors the authority to grant Awards to

eligible persons who are not then subject to Section 16 of the Exchange

Act. Nothing herein shall create an inference that an Award is not validly

granted under this Plan in the event Awards are granted under this Plan by

a Committee that does not at all times consist solely of two (2) or more

Non-Employee Directors.



14.3 Interpretation. The interpretation and construction by the

Committee of any provision of this Plan or of any Award Agreement and any

determination by the Committee pursuant to any provision of this Plan or of

any such Award Agreement, notification or document shall be final and

conclusive. No member of the Board or the Committee shall be liable for any

such action or determination made in good faith.



14.4 Company"s Rights Upon Occurrence of Detrimental Activity. Any Award

Agreement may provide (whether or not such would result in additional tax

to a Participant under Section 409A of the Code) that if a Participant,

either during employment by the Company or a Subsidiary or within a

specified period after termination of such employment, shall engage in any

Detrimental Activity, and the Board shall so find, forthwith upon notice of

such finding, the Participant shall, unless otherwise provided in the Award

Agreement:



(a) Return to the Company, in exchange for payment by the Company of any

amount actually paid therefor by the Participant, all Common Shares that

the Participant has not disposed of that were offered pursuant to this Plan

within a specified period prior to the date of the commencement of such

Detrimental Activity, and



(b) With respect to any Common Shares so acquired that the Participant

has disposed of, pay to the Company in cash the difference between: (i) any

amount actually paid therefor by the Participant pursuant to this Plan, and

(ii) the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares on the date of such

acquisition.



To the extent that such amounts are not paid to the Company, the Company

may set off the amounts so payable to it against any amounts (but only to

the extent that such amount would not be considered "nonqualified deferred

compensation" within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code) that may be

owing from time to time by the Company or a Subsidiary to the Participant,

whether as wages, deferred compensation or vacation pay or in the form of

any other benefit or for any other reason.



14.5 Clawback. Notwithstanding any other provisions in this Plan, any

Award which is subject to recovery under any law, government regulation or

stock exchange listing requirement (or any policy adopted by the Company

pursuant to any of the foregoing) will be subject to such deductions and

clawback as may be required or permitted to be made pursuant to such law,

government regulation, stock exchange listing requirement or policy (or

pursuant to any other policy adopted by the Company at the direction of the

Board, including the Company"s current clawback policy).



14.6 Compliance with Section 409A of the Code. To the extent applicable,

it is intended that this Plan and any grants made hereunder comply with the

provisions of Section 409A of the Code. This Plan and any grants made

hereunder shall be administered in a manner consistent with this intent.



14.7 Fractional Shares. The Company shall not be required to issue any

fractional Common Shares pursuant to this Plan. The Committee may provide

for the elimination of fractions or for the settlement of fractions in

cash.



ARTICLE XV



AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION



15.1 Amendment or Termination Authority. The Company, by action of the

Board (or its designee), may at any time and from time to time amend or

terminate this Plan in whole or in part. Any amendment which must be

approved by the shareholders of the Company in order to comply with

applicable law or the rules of any national securities exchange upon which

the Common Shares are traded or quoted shall not be effective unless and

until such approval has been obtained. Presentation of this Plan or any

amendment thereof for shareholder approval shall not be construed to limit

the Company"s authority to offer similar or dissimilar benefits in plans

that do not require shareholder approval. Any amendment or t

