DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.04.2018 / 22:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): April 24, 2018
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Ohio
|1-4879
|34-0183970
|(State or other
|(Commission File
|(I.R.S. Employer
|jurisdiction of
|Number)
|Identification No.)
|incorporation)
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.
|44720-8077
|Box 3077,
|North Canton, Ohio
|(Address of principal
|(Zip Code)
|executive offices)
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company
as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§
230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b2 of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has
elected not to use the extended
transition period for complying with any new or revised financial
accounting standards provided pursuant to
Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
|Item 5.02.
|Departure of Directors or Certain
|Officers; Election of Directors;
|Appointment of Certain Officers;
|Compensatory Arrangements of Certain
|Officers.
(e) Adoption of Amendments to the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive
Plan
On April 25, 2018, the shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the
"Company") approved certain amendments to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "2017 Plan") at the
Company"s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The
Company"s Board of Directors (the "Board") previously adopted the
amendments to the 2017 Plan based on the recommendation of the Compensation
Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual
Meeting. These amendments authorize an additional 1,150,000 common shares
for issuance under the 2017 Plan and makes certain adjustments to the 2017
Plan to reflect tax law changes created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017. The amended 2017 Plan is described in more detail in the Company"s
definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 14, 2018. The
foregoing description, and the summary contained in the Company"s 2018
Proxy Statement, do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their
entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan, as amended, which
is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K.
(e) Amendment to Dr. Ulrich Näher"s Employment Agreement
In conjunction with his additional appointment as the chief executive
officer of our Diebold Nixdorf AG subsidiary, on April 24, 2018, the
Compensation Committee approved an amendment to Dr. Ulrich Näher"s
employment agreement with the Company extending the term to February 28,
2022. Dr. Näher"s employment agreement was previously scheduled to expire
on February 28, 2019.
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Company"s Annual Meeting, held on April 25, 2018, the Company"s
shareholders: (1) elected each of the Board"s eleven (11) nominees for
director to serve one-year terms or until the election and qualification of
a successor; (2) ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company"s
independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2018; (3)
approved, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation;
and (4) approved certain amendments to the 2017 Plan. These proposals are
described in more detail in the Company"s definitive proxy statement on
Schedule 14A filed March 14, 2018.
Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal:
Proposal No. 1: Election of eleven (11) directors:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Vote
|Patrick W. Allender
|58,526,911
|1,427,953
|141,100
|7,555,025
|Phillip R. Cox
|55,961,244
|3,996,632
|138,088
|7,555,025
|Richard L. Crandall
|57,751,367
|2,201,041
|143,556
|7,555,025
|Dr. Alexander
|58,342,885
|1,606,186
|146,893
|7,555,025
|Dibelius
|Dr. Dieter Düsedau
|56,841,175
|3,112,821
|141,968
|7,555,025
|Gale S. Fitzgerald
|57,674,061
|2,285,678
|136,225
|7,555,025
|Gary G. Greenfield
|57,982,642
|1,966,959
|146,363
|7,555,025
|Gerrard B. Schmid
|58,842,939
|1,114,461
|138,564
|7,555,025
|Rajesh K. Soin
|57,751,551
|2,202,075
|142,338
|7,555,025
|Alan J. Weber
|57,859,035
|2,098,367
|138,562
|7,555,025
|Dr. Jürgen Wunram
|58,233,942
|1,708,142
|153,880
|7,555,025
Proposal No. 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the
Company"s independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2018:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|65,885,752
|1,629,019
|137,828
Proposal No. 3: Approve, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer
compensation:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|54,169,641
|5,735,772
|192,161
|7,555,025
Proposal 4: Approve amendments to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017
Equity and Performance Incentive Plan:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|50,097,148
|9,794,631
|205,795
|7,555,025
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|Exhibit Number
|Description
|10.1
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017
|Equity and Performance Incentive Plan,
|as amended April 25, 2018.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|April 27, 2018
|By:
|/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
|Name: Jonathan B. Leiken
|Title: Senior Vice
|President, Chief
|Legal Officer and
|Secretary
Exhibit 10.1
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
2017 EQUITY AND PERFORMANCE INCENTIVE PLAN
AMENDED APRIL 25, 2018
ARTICLE I
ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE
1.1 Purpose. The purpose of this Equity and Performance Incentive Plan
(this "Plan") is to attract and retain directors, officers and employees
for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") and its Subsidiaries and
to provide to such persons incentives and rewards for performance.
1.2 Participation. Persons eligible to participate in this Plan include
Employees and Directors. Subject to the provisions of this Plan, the
Committee may from time to time select those Employees and Directors to
whom Awards shall be granted and shall determine the nature and amount of
those Awards. No Employee or Director shall have the right to be granted an
Award.
1.3 Duration of the Plan. This Plan shall become effective on the date
that it is approved by the Company"s shareholders (the "Effective Date")
and shall remain in effect, subject to the right of the Board to terminate
this Plan at any time pursuant to Section 15.1, until all Shares subject to
it have been purchased or acquired. However, in no event shall any Award be
granted under this Plan on or after the tenth (10 th ) anniversary of the
Effective Date.
ARTICLE II
DEFINITIONS
As used in this Plan,
2.1 "Annual Meeting" means the annual meeting of shareholders of the
Company.
2.2 "Award" means any right granted under this Plan, including an
Option, a Stock Appreciation Right, a Restricted Share award, a Restricted
Stock Unit award, a Performance Share or a Performance Unit award, or an
Other Share-Based award.
2.3 "Award Agreement" means an agreement, certificate, resolution or
other type or form of writing or other evidence approved by the Committee
which sets forth the terms and conditions of an individual Award granted
under this Plan which may, in the discretion of the Company, be transmitted
electronically to the Participant. Each Award Agreement shall be subject to
the terms and conditions of this Plan.
2.4 "Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company.
2.5 "Business Combination" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(c) of
this Plan.
2.6 "Change in Control" means the occurrence of any of the following:
(a)The acquisition by any individual, entity or group (within the meaning
of Section 13(d)(3) or 14(d)(2) of the Exchange Act) (a "Person") of
beneficial ownership (within the meaning of Rule 13d-3
promulgated under the Exchange Act) of thirty percent (30%) or more of
either: (A) the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the Company (the
"Company Common Stock") or (B) the combined voting power of the thenoutstanding
voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in
the election of Directors ("Voting Stock"); provided , however , that for
purposes of this subsection (a), the following acquisitions shall not
constitute a Change in Control: (1) any acquisition directly from the
Company, (2) any acquisition by the Company, (3) any acquisition by any
employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the
Company or any Subsidiary, or (4) any acquisition by any Person pursuant to
a transaction which complies with clauses (A), (B) and (C) of subsection
(c) of this Section 2.6; or
(b)Individuals who, as of the date hereof, constitute the Board (as
modified by this subsection (b), the "Incumbent Board"), cease for any
reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority
of the Board; provided , however , that any individual becoming a
Director subsequent to the date hereof whose election, or nomination for
election by the Company"s shareholders, was approved by a vote of at least
a majority of the Directors then comprising the Incumbent Board (either by
a specific vote or by approval of the proxy statement of the Company in
which such person is named as a nominee for Director, without objection to
such nomination) shall be considered as though such individual were a
member of the Incumbent Board, but excluding, for this purpose, any such
individual whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of an
actual or threatened election contest with respect to the election or
removal of Directors or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies
or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board; or
(c)Consummation of a reorganization, merger or consolidation or sale or
other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company
(a "Business Combination"), in each case, unless, following such Business
Combination, (A) all or substantially all of the individuals and entities
who were the beneficial owners, respectively, of the Company Common Stock
and Voting Stock immediately prior to such Business Combination
beneficially own, directly or indirectly, more than fifty percent (50%) of,
respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock and the combined
voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities entitled to vote
generally in the election of directors, as the case may be, of the entity
resulting from such Business Combination (including, without limitation, an
entity which as a result of such transaction owns the Company or all or
substantially all of the Company"s assets either directly or through one or
more subsidiaries) in substantially the same proportions relative to each
other as their ownership, immediately prior to such Business Combination,
of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock, as the case may be, (B) no
Person (excluding any entity resulting from such Business Combination or
any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the
Company or such entity resulting from such Business Combination)
beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, thirty percent (30%) or more of,
respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the entity
resulting from such Business Combination, or the combined voting power of
the then-outstanding voting securities of such corporation except to the
extent that such ownership existed prior to the Business Combination and
(C) at least a majority of the members of the board of directors of the
corporation resulting from such Business Combination were members of the
Incumbent Board at the time of the execution of the initial agreement, or
of the action of the Board providing for such Business Combination; or
(d)Approval by the shareholders of the Company of a complete liquidation or
dissolution of the Company.
A "Change in Control" will be deemed to occur (i) with respect to a Change
in Control pursuant to subsection (a) above, on the date that any Person
becomes the beneficial owner of thirty percent (30%) or more of either the
Company Common Stock or Voting Stock, (ii) with respect to a Change in
Control pursuant to subsection (b) above, on the date the members of the
Incumbent Board first cease for any reason
(other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the
Board, (iii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (c)
above, on the date the applicable transaction closes and (iv) with respect
to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (d) above, on the date of the
shareholder approval. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions, a "Change
in Control" shall not be deemed to have occurred for purposes of this Plan
solely because of a change in control of any Subsidiary by which the
Participant may be employed.
2.7 "Code" means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended from time
to time.
2.8 "Committee" has the meaning provided in Section 14.1 of this Plan.
2.9 "Common Shares" means shares of common stock, $1.25 par value per
share, of the Company or any security into which such Common Shares may be
changed by reason of any transaction or event of the type referred to in
Article XI of this Plan.
2.10 "Company Common Stock" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a)
of this Plan.
2.11 "Date of Grant" means the date on which the Committee adopts a
resolution, or takes other appropriate action, expressly granting an Award
to a Participant that specifies the key terms and conditions of the Award
or, if a later date is set forth in such resolution, then such later date
as is set forth therein.
2.12 "Designated Subsidiary" means a Subsidiary that is (i) not a
corporation or (ii) a corporation in which at the time the Company owns or
controls, directly or indirectly, less than eighty percent (80%) of the
total combined voting power represented by all classes of stock issued by
such corporation.
2.13 "Detrimental Activity" means any of the following:
(a) Engaging in any activity, as an employee, principal, agent or
consultant for another entity, and in a capacity, that directly competes
with the Company or any Subsidiary in any actual product, service, or
business activity (or in any product, service, or business activity which
was under active development while the Participant was employed by the
Company if such development is being actively pursued by the Company during
the one (1) year period following the termination of the Participant"s
employment by the Company or a Subsidiary) for which the Participant has
had any direct responsibility and direct involvement during the last two
(2) years of his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary, in any
territory in which the Company or a Subsidiary manufactures, sells,
markets, services, or installs such product or service or engages in such
business activity.
(b) Soliciting any Employee to terminate his or her employment with the
Company or a Subsidiary.
(c) The disclosure to anyone outside of the Company or a Subsidiary, or
the use in other than the Company or a Subsidiary"s business, without prior
written authorization from the Company, of any confidential, proprietary or
trade secret information or material relating to the business of the
Company and its Subsidiaries, acquired by the Participant during his or her
employment with the Company or its Subsidiaries or while acting as a
consultant for the Company or its Subsidiaries thereafter; provided ,
however , that nothing in this Plan limits a Participant"s ability to file
a charge or complaint or to communicate, including by providing documents
or other information without notice to the Company, with the Securities and
Exchange Commission or any other governmental agency or commission
("Government Agency") or limits a Participant"s right to receive an award
for information provided to any Government Agency.
(d) The failure or refusal to disclose promptly and to assign to the
Company upon request all right, title and interest in any invention or
idea, patentable or not, made or conceived by the Participant during the
Participant"s employment by the Company or any Subsidiary, relating in any
manner to the actual or anticipated business, research or development work
of the Company or any Subsidiary or the failure or refusal to do anything
reasonably necessary to enable the Company or any Subsidiary to secure a
patent where appropriate in the United States and in other countries.
(e) Activity that results in "termination for cause," as such term is
defined in the applicable Award Agreement.
2.14 "Director" means a director of the Company.
2.15 "Disability" means totally and permanently disabled as from time to
time defined under the long-term disability plan of the Company or a
Subsidiary applicable to the Participant, or, in the case where there is no
applicable plan, permanent and total disability as defined in Section 22(e)
(3) of the Code (or any successor provision); provided , however , that
to the extent an amount payable under this Plan which constitutes deferred
compensation subject to Section 409A of the Code would become payable upon
Disability, "Disability" for purposes of such payment shall not be deemed
to have occurred unless the disability also satisfies the requirements of
treasury regulation 1.409A-3.
2.16 "EBIT" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.
2.17 "EBITDA" has the meaning provided in Section 2.24(c) of this Plan.
2.18 "Effective Date" has the meaning provided in Section 1.3 of this
Plan.
2.19 "Employee" means an employee of the Company or any of its
Subsidiaries, including an employee who is an officer or a Director.
2.20 "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and
regulations may be amended from time to time.
2.21 "Exercise Price" means, with respect to an Option or Stock
Appreciation Right, the price at which a Common Share may be purchased upon
exercise thereof.
2.22 "Fair Market Value" means, as of any particular date, the closing
price of a Common Share as reported for that date on the New York Stock
Exchange or, if the Common Shares are not then listed on the New York Stock
Exchange, on any other national securities exchange on which the Common
Shares are listed, or if there are no sales on such date, on the next
preceding trading day during which a sale occurred. If there is no regular
public trading market for the Common Shares, then the Fair Market Value
shall be the fair market value as determined in good faith by the Board.
2.23 "Free Standing Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of
this Plan.
2.24 "Government Agency" has the meaning provided in Section 2.13(c) of
this Plan.
2.25 "Incentive Stock Option" means an Option intended to qualify as an
incentive stock option under Section 422 of the Code or any successor
provision.
2.26 "Incumbent Board" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(b) of
this Plan.
2.27 "Management Goals" means, for a Performance Period, the one or more
goals established by the Committee, which, for any Award shall be based
only upon the Management Objectives.
(a) The Committee may provide that any evaluation of Management Goals
shall include or exclude any of the following items: (i) asset write-downs;
(ii) litigation or claim judgments or settlements; (iii) the effect of
changes in tax laws, accounting principles, regulations, or other laws or
regulations affecting reported results; (iv) any reorganization and
restructuring programs; (v) acquisitions or divestitures; (vi) unusual,
nonrecurring or extraordinary items identified in the Company"s audited
financial statements, including footnotes, or in management"s discussion
and analysis in the Company"s annual report; (vii) foreign exchange gains
and losses; (viii) change in the Company"s fiscal year; and (ix) any other
specific unusual or nonrecurring events, or objectively determinable
category thereof.
(b) If the Committee determines that a change in the business,
operations, corporate structure or capital structure of the Company, or the
manner in which it conducts its business, or other events or circumstances
render the Management Goals unsuitable, the Committee may in its discretion
modify such Management Goals or the related minimum acceptable level of
achievement, in whole or in part, as the Committee deems appropriate and
equitable.
2.28 "Management Objectives" means the measurable performance objective
or objectives selected by the Committee for purposes of establishing the
Management Goal(s) for a Performance Period with respect to any Award under
this Plan. The Management Objectives that will be used to establish the
Management Goals shall be based on the attainment of specific levels of
performance of the Company, a Subsidiary, division, business unit,
operational unit, department, region or function within the Company or
Subsidiary in which the Participant is employed. The Management Objectives
applicable to any Award shall be limited to one or more, or a combination,
of the following:
(a) Sales, including (i) net sales, (ii) unit sales volume, and (iii)
aggregate product price;
(b) Share price, including (i) market price per share, and (ii) share
price appreciation;
(c) Earnings, including (i) earnings per share, reflecting dilution of
shares, (ii) gross or pre-tax profits, (iii) post-tax profits, (iv)
operating profit, (v) earnings net of or including dividends, (vi) earnings
net of or including the after-tax cost of capital, (vii) earnings before
(or after) interest and taxes ("EBIT"), (viii) earnings per share from
continuing operations, diluted or basic, (ix) earnings before (or after)
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (x) pre-tax
operating earnings after interest and before incentives, service fees and
extraordinary or special items, (xi) operating earnings, (xii) growth in
earnings or growth in earnings per share, and (xiii) total earnings;
(d) Return on equity, including (i) return on equity, (ii) return on
invested capital, (iii) return or net return on assets, (iv) return on net
assets, (v) return on gross sales, (vi) return on investment, (vii) return
on capital, (viii) return on invested capital, (ix) return on committed
capital, (x) financial return ratios, (xi) value of assets, and (xii)
change in assets;
(e) Cash flow(s), including (i) operating cash flow, (ii) net cash flow,
(iii) free cash flow, and (iv) cash flow on investment;
(f) Revenue, including (i) gross or net revenue, and (ii) changes in
annual revenues;
(g) Margins, including (i) adjusted pre-tax margin, and (ii) operating
margins;
(h) Income, including (i) net income, and (ii) consolidated net income;
(i) Economic value added;
(j) Costs, including (i) operating or administrative expenses, (ii)
operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, (iii) expense or cost
levels, (iv) reduction of losses, loss ratios or expense ratios, (v)
reduction in fixed costs, (vi) expense reduction levels, (vii) operating
cost management, and (viii) cost of capital;
(k) Financial ratings, including (i) credit rating, (ii) capital
expenditures, (iii) debt, (iv) debt reduction, (v) working capital, (vi)
average invested capital, and (vii) attainment of balance sheet or income
statement objectives;
(l) Market or category share, including (i) market share, (ii) volume,
(iii) unit sales volume, and (iv) market share or market penetration with
respect to specific designated products or product groups and/or specific
geographic areas;
(m) Shareholder return, including (i) total shareholder return, (ii)
shareholder return based on growth measures or the attainment of a
specified share price for a specified period of time, and (iii) dividends;
and
(n) Objective nonfinancial performance criteria measuring either (i)
regulatory compliance, (ii) productivity and productivity improvements,
(iii) inventory turnover, average inventory turnover or inventory controls,
(iv) net asset turnover, (v) customer satisfaction based on specified
objective goals or company-sponsored customer surveys, (vi) employee
satisfaction based on specified objective goals or company-sponsored
employee surveys, (vii) objective employee diversity goals, (viii) employee
turnover, (ix) specified objective environmental goals, (x) specified
objective social goals, (xi) specified objective goals in corporate ethics
and integrity, (xii) specified objective safety goals, (xiii) specified
objective business expansion goals or goals relating to acquisitions or
divestitures, (xiv) day sales outstanding, and (xv) succession plan
development and implementation.
Any one or more of the Management Objectives may be used on an absolute,
relative or comparative basis to measure the performance, as the Committee
may deem appropriate, or as compared to the performance of another company
or a group of comparable companies, or published or special index that the
Committee, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate, including various
stock market indices.
2.29 "Non-Employee Director" means a Director who is a "non-employee
director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3.
2.30 "Non-qualified Stock Option" means an Option that by its terms does
not qualify or is not intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option.
2.31 "Option" means an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-qualified Stock
Option granted pursuant to Article IV of this Plan.
2.32 "Other Share-Based Award" means an Award granted pursuant to
Article IX, which is payable in, valued in whole or in part by reference
to, or otherwise based on or related to Common Shares, excluding
any Option, Stock Appreciation Right, Restricted Share, Restricted Stock
Unit, Performance Share or Performance Unit.
2.33 "Participant" means an Employee or Director who has been granted an
Award under this Plan.
2.34 "Performance Period" means the one (1) or more periods of time
(which shall not be less than one fiscal quarter in duration) as the
Committee may select, over which the attainment of one or more Management
Goals will be measured for purposes of determining a Participant"s right to
and the payment of an Award subject to such Performance Period.
2.35 "Performance Share" means a bookkeeping entry that records the
equivalent of one (1) Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this
Plan.
2.36 "Performance Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records a unit
equivalent to $1.25 awarded pursuant to Article VIII of this Plan.
2.37 "Person" has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a) of this Plan.
2.38 "Related Rights" has the meaning provided in Section 5.1 of this
Plan.
2.39 "Restricted Period" has the meaning provided in Section 6.1 of this
Plan.
2.40 "Restricted Shares" means Common Shares granted or sold pursuant to
Article VI of this Plan.
2.41 "Restricted Stock Unit" means a bookkeeping entry that records the
equivalent of one Common Share awarded pursuant to Article VII of this
Plan.
2.42 "Rule l6b-3" means Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act
(or any successor rule to Rule 16b-3) as is in effect and may be amended
from time to time.
2.43 "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
the rules and regulations thereunder, as such law, rules and regulations
may be amended from time to time.
2.44 "Stock Appreciation Right" means a right granted pursuant to
Article V of this Plan.
2.45 "Subsidiary" means a corporation, company or other entity (i) more
than fifty percent (50%) of whose outstanding shares or securities
(representing the right to vote for the election of directors or other
managing authority) are, or (ii) which does not have outstanding shares or
securities (as may be the case in a partnership, joint venture or
unincorporated association), but more than fifty percent (50%) of whose
ownership interests representing the right generally to make decisions for
such other entity is, now or hereafter, owned or controlled, directly or
indirectly, by the Company except that for purposes of determining whether
any person may be a Participant for purposes of a grant of Incentive Stock
Options, "Subsidiary" means any corporation which is a "subsidiary
corporation," whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in Section
424(f) of the Code.
2.46 "Ten Percent Shareholder" means an employee of the Company, or of a
parent or subsidiary corporation within the meaning of Section 424 of the
Code, who owns (or is deemed to own pursuant to Section 424(d) of the Code)
more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all
classes of voting stock of the Company, the Company"s parent (if any) or
any Subsidiary.
2.47 "Voting Stock" means at any time, the then-outstanding securities
entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors.
ARTICLE III
SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN
3.1 Number of Shares. Subject to adjustment as provided in Article XI of
this Plan, the number of Common Shares that may be issued or transferred
under this Plan shall not exceed in the aggregate 6,091,117 shares. Such
shares may be shares of original issuance or treasury shares or a
combination of the foregoing.
(a) Common Shares covered by an Award granted under this Plan will not
be counted as used unless and until they are actually issued or
transferred.
(b) If any Award is forfeited, expires, terminates, otherwise lapses or
is settled for cash, in whole or in part, without the delivery of Common
Shares, then the Common Shares covered by such forfeited, expired,
terminated, lapsed or cash-settled Award shall again be available for grant
under this Plan. In the event that withholding tax liabilities arising from
an Award other than an Option or Stock Appreciation Right are satisfied by
the tendering of Common Shares (either actually or by attestation) or by
the withholding of Common Shares by the Company, the Common Shares so
tendered or withheld shall be added to the Common Shares available for
Awards under this Plan. For the avoidance of doubt, the following will not
again become available for issuance under this Plan: (i) any Common Shares
withheld in respect of taxes upon settlement of an Option or Stock
Appreciation Right, (ii) any Common Shares tendered or withheld to pay an
Exercise Price, (iii) any Common Shares subject to a Stock Appreciation
Right that are not issued in connection with its stock settlement on
exercise thereof, and (iv) any Common Shares reacquired by the Company on
the open market or otherwise using cash proceeds.
3.2 Share Limits. Notwithstanding anything in this Article III or
elsewhere in this Plan to the contrary, and subject to adjustments as
provided in Article XI of this Plan, the limits specified below shall apply
to any grants of the following types of Awards:
(a) Incentive Stock Options. Notwithstanding any designation of an
Option as an Incentive Stock Option in an Award Agreement, to the extent
the aggregate Fair Market Value of the Common Shares with respect to which
the Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by the
Participant during any calendar year (under all plans) exceeds one hundred
thousand dollars ($100,000), the portion of the Options falling within such
limit shall be Incentive Stock Options and the excess Options shall be
treated as Non-qualified Stock Options. For these purposes, Incentive Stock
Options shall be taken into account in the order in which they were
granted, and the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares shall be determined
as of the time the Option was granted. Incentive Stock Options covering no
more than 6,091,117 Common Shares may be granted under this Plan.
(b) Non-Employee Director Limit. The aggregate dollar value of Awards
granted to any non-Employee Director in any calendar year shall not exceed
Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($750,000). The value of the
Awards shall be determined based on the Fair Market Value of each Award on
the Date of Grant.
3.3 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Notwithstanding any provision of this
Plan to the contrary, on and after the Effective Date, the Committee shall
not award more than five percent (5%) of the aggregate number of Common
Shares that become available for grant under this Plan as of the Effective
Date pursuant
to Awards that are solely subject to vesting conditions or performance
periods that are less than one (1) year following the Date of Grant of the
applicable Award, subject, in each case, to the Committee"s authority under
this Plan to vest Awards earlier, as the Committee deems appropriate, upon
the occurrence of a Change in Control, in the event of a Participant"s
termination of employment or service or otherwise as permitted by this
Plan.
ARTICLE IV
OPTIONS
4.1 Grant of Options. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and
the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may, from time
to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine, grant
Options to purchase Common Shares to Participants. Options granted under
this Plan may be (i) Incentive Stock Options, (ii) Non-qualified Stock
Options, or (iii) combinations of the foregoing. Incentive Stock Options
may only be granted to Participants who meet the definition of "employees"
under Section 3401(c) of the Code. Options granted under this Plan may not
provide for any dividends or dividend equivalents thereon. Each such grant
may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all
of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.
4.2 Award Agreement. Each Option shall be evidenced by an Award
Agreement that shall specify the number of Common Shares covered by the
Option, the Exercise Price of the Option, the term of the Option, whether
the Option is intended to be an Incentive Stock Option, any conditions to
the exercise of the Option, and such other terms and conditions as the
Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this
Plan.
4.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price per
share, which shall not be less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair
Market Value on the Date of Grant; provided , however , that a Ten
Percent Shareholder shall not be granted an Incentive Stock Option unless
the Exercise Price per share is at least one hundred ten percent (110%) of
the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant and the Incentive Stock Option
is not exercisable after expiration of five (5) years from the Date of
Grant.
4.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable,
Options granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of a written
notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares with
respect to which the Option is being exercised, accompanied by full payment
of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee shall determine the
acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise Price, including the
method of payment, and for an Incentive Stock Option that determination
shall be made at the time of grant. Consideration may consist of: (a) cash;
(b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have a Fair
Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate Exercise Price
and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not result in any
adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d) consideration received
by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other) cashless exercise program
implemented by the Company in connection with this Plan; (e) by net
exercise; (f) other consideration and method of payment to the extent
permitted by applicable law and approved by the Committee; or (g) any
combination of the foregoing methods.
4.5 Related Rights. The exercise of an Option shall result in the
cancellation on a share-for-share basis of any Related Rights authorized
under Article V of this Plan.
4.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IV shall vest sooner than twelve
(12) months from the Date of Grant.
4.7 Maximum Term. No Option shall be exercisable more than 10 years from
the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE V
STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS
5.1 Grant of Stock Appreciation Rights. Subject to the limits of
Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the
Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it
may determine, grant Stock Appreciation Rights alone ("Free Standing
Rights") or in tandem with an Option granted under this Plan ("Related
Rights"). Any Related Right that relates to a Non-qualified Stock Option
may be granted at the same time the Option is granted or at any time
thereafter but before the exercise or expiration of the Option. Any Related
Right that relates to an Incentive Stock Option must be granted at the same
time the Incentive Stock Option is granted. Stock Appreciation Rights
granted under this Plan may not provide for any dividends or dividend
equivalents thereon. Each such grant may utilize any or all of the
authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the requirements, contained
in the following provisions.
5.2 Award Agreement. Each Stock Appreciation Right shall be evidenced by
an Award Agreement that shall describe such Stock Appreciation Right, the
Exercise Price of the Stock Appreciation Right, the term of the Stock
Appreciation Right, any conditions to the exercise of such Stock
Appreciation Right, identify any related Option, and such other terms and
conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are
consistent with this Plan.
5.3 Exercise Price. Each grant shall specify an Exercise Price for a
Free Standing Right, which shall not be less than one hundred percent
(100%) of the Fair Market Value on the Date of Grant. A Related Right shall
have the same Exercise Price as the related Option, and shall be
exercisable only to the same extent as the related Option.
5.4 Exercise and Form of Consideration. To the extent exercisable, Stock
Appreciate Rights granted under this Plan shall be exercised by delivery of
a written notice to the Company setting forth the number of Common Shares
with respect to which the Stock Appreciation Right is being exercised,
accompanied by full payment of the applicable Exercise Price. The Committee
shall determine the acceptable form of consideration for the Exercise
Price, including the method of payment. Consideration may consist of: (a)
cash; (b) checks; (c) Common Shares, provided that such Common Shares have
a Fair Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate
Exercise Price and provided that accepting the Common Shares does not
result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company; (d)
consideration received by the Company under a broker-assisted (or other)
cashless exercise program implemented by the Company in connection with
this Plan; (e) by net exercise; (f) other consideration and method of
payment to the extent permitted by applicable law and approved by the
Committee; or (g) any combination of the foregoing methods.
5.5 Payment. Upon exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right, the
Participant shall be entitled to receive from the Company an amount equal
to the number of Common Shares subject to the Stock Appreciation Right that
is being exercised multiplied by the excess of the (i) Fair Market Value of
a Common Share on the date the Award is exercised, over (ii) the Exercise
Price specified in the Stock Appreciation Right or related Option. The
grant shall specify whether the amount payable by the Company on exercise
of the Stock Appreciation Right shall be paid in cash, in Common Shares or
in any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or
retain in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives. Any
grant may specify that the amount payable on exercise of a Stock
Appreciation Right may not exceed a maximum specified by the Committee at
the Date of Grant.
5.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article V shall vest sooner than twelve
(12) months from the Date of Grant.
5.7 Maximum Term. No Stock Appreciation Right shall be exercisable more
than ten (10) years from the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE VI
RESTRICTED SHARES
6.1 Grant of Restricted Shares. Subject to the limits of Sections 3.2
and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee may,
from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may determine,
grant Restricted Shares to Participants. Each such grant shall provide that
during the period for which substantial risk of forfeiture is to continue
(the "Restricted Period"), the transferability of the Restricted Shares
shall be prohibited or restricted in the manner and to the extent
prescribed by the Committee at the Date of Grant (which restrictions may
include, without limitation, rights of repurchase or first refusal in the
Company or provisions subjecting the Restricted Shares to continuing
substantial risk of forfeiture in the hands of any transferee). Each such
grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to
all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.
6.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Shares shall be evidenced
by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted Shares
subject to the Award, the Restricted Period, any other conditions or
restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the
Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this
Plan.
6.3 Rights. Each such grant shall constitute an immediate transfer of
the ownership of Common Shares to the Participant in consideration of the
performance of services, and unless otherwise determined by the Committee,
entitling such Participant to voting, dividend and other ownership rights,
subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and the Restricted Period.
6.4 Certificates. Unless otherwise directed by the Committee, all
certificates representing Restricted Shares shall be held in custody by the
Company until all restrictions thereon shall have lapsed, together with a
stock power executed by the Participant in whose name such certificates are
registered, endorsed in blank and covering such Restricted Shares.
6.5 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VI shall vest sooner than twelve
(12) months from the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE VII
RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS
7.1 Grant of Restricted Stock Units. Subject to the limits of Sections
3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee
may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may
determine, grant Restricted Stock Units to Participants. Each Restricted
Stock Unit represents one (1) Common Share. Each such grant may utilize any
or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to all of the
requirements, contained in the following provisions.
7.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Restricted Stock Units shall be
evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the number of Restricted
Stock Units subject to the Award, the Restricted Period,
any other conditions or restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and
conditions as the Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are
consistent with this Plan.
7.3 Rights. No Common Shares shall be issued at the time a Restricted
Stock Unit is granted, and a Participant shall have no voting rights with
respect thereto. Restricted Stock Units shall be subject to forfeiture
until the expiration of the Restricted Period and satisfaction of any
applicable conditions, including vesting time periods or performance
requirements, to the extent provided in the applicable Award Agreement.
7.4 Dividend Equivalents. At the discretion of the Committee, each
Restricted Stock Unit may be credited with dividend equivalents or other
equivalent distributions. Dividend equivalents or other equivalent
distributions shall be paid on a current basis unless the Award Agreement
requires otherwise; provided , however dividend equivalents or other
equivalent distributions on Restricted Stock Units that are subject to
performance requirements, including Management Goals, shall be deferred
until and paid contingent upon the level of achievement of the applicable
performance or Management Goals at the end of the related Performance
Period.
7.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of
Restricted Stock Units. Any grant may specify that the amount payable with
respect thereto may be paid by the Company in cash, in Common Shares or in
any combination thereof and may either grant to the Participant or retain
in the Committee the right to elect among those alternatives.
7.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VII shall vest sooner than twelve
(12) months from the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE VIII
PERFORMANCE UNITS AND PERFORMANCE SHARES
8.1 Grant of Performance Shares and Performance Units. Subject to the
limits of Sections 3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this
Plan, the Committee may, from time to time and upon such terms and
conditions as it may determine, grant Performance Shares and Performance
Units to Participants that will become payable upon achievement of
specified performance goals, which may include Management Goals. Each such
grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be subject to
all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.
8.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of Performance Shares or Performance
Units shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement that shall specify the
number of Performance Shares or Performance Units subject to the Award, the
performance objectives (which may include Management Goals), the
Performance Period applicable to the Award, any other conditions or
restrictions on the Award, and such other terms and conditions as the
Committee, in its discretion, determines and as are consistent with this
Plan.
8.3 Performance Objectives. Any grant of Performance Shares or
Performance Units shall specify the performance objectives, which may
include Management Goals, which, if achieved, will result in payment or
early payment of the Award. Each grant may specify a minimum acceptable
level of achievement of the performance objectives and shall set forth a
formula for determining the number of Performance Shares or Performance
Units that will be earned if performance is at or above the minimum level,
but falls short of full achievement of the specified performance
objectives. Before the Performance Shares or Performance Units shall be
earned and paid, the Committee must determine the level of achievement of
the performance objectives.
8.4 Dividends and Dividend Equivalents. The Committee may, at the Date
of Grant of Performance Shares or Performance Units, provide for the
payment of dividends or dividend equivalents to the Participant thereof
either in cash or in additional Common Shares, subject in all cases to
deferral and payment on a contingent basis based on the Participant"s
earning of the Performance Shares or Performance Units with respect to
which such dividend equivalents are paid.
8.5 Payment. Each grant shall specify the time and manner of payment of
Performance Shares or Performance Units which have been earned. Any grant
may specify that the amount payable with respect thereto may be paid by the
Company in cash, in Common Shares or in any combination thereof and may
either grant to the Participant or retain in the Committee the right to
elect among those alternatives.
8.6 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article VIII shall have a Performance
Period of less than twelve (12) months from the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE IX
OTHER SHARE-BASED AWARDS
9.1 Grant of Other Share-Based Awards. Subject to the limits of Sections
3.2 and 3.3 and the other terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee
may, from time to time and upon such terms and conditions as it may
determine, grant Other Share-Based Awards not otherwise described by the
terms of this Plan to Participants. Such Awards may involve the transfer of
actual Common Shares to Participants and may include Awards designed to
comply with or take advantage of applicable local laws of jurisdictions
other than the United States. Each Other Share-Based Award will be
expressed in terms of Common Shares or units based on Common Shares. Each
such grant may utilize any or all of the authorizations, and shall be
subject to all of the requirements, contained in the following provisions.
9.2 Award Agreement. Each grant of an Other Share-Based Award shall be
evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the number of Common
Shares or units covered by the Award, any conditions related to the Award,
and such other terms and conditions as the Committee, in its discretion,
determines and as are consistent with this Plan.
9.3 Payment. Payment, if any, with respect to an Other Share-Based
Award, will be made in accordance with the terms of the Award, in cash, in
Common Shares or a combination of both as determined by the Committee.
9.4 Minimum Vesting Requirements. Subject to the exceptions stated in
Section 3.3, no Award under this Article IX shall vest sooner than twelve
(12) months from the Date of Grant.
ARTICLE X
TRANSFERABILITY
10.1 Transfer Limits. Except as otherwise determined by the Committee,
no Options, Stock Appreciation Right or other derivative security granted
under this Plan shall be transferable by a Participant other than by will
or the laws of descent and distribution, except (in the case of a
Participant who is not a Director or officer of the Company) to a fully
revocable trust of which the holder is treated as the owner for federal
income tax purposes, and in no event will any such Award granted under this
Plan be transferred for value. Except as otherwise determined by the
Committee, Options and Stock Appreciation Rights shall be exercisable
during the Participant"s lifetime only by him or her or by his or her
guardian or legal representative.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee in its sole discretion may
provide for transferability of Options and Stock Appreciation Rights under
this Plan so long as such provisions will not disqualify the exemption for
other awards under Rule 16b-3 and so long as such transfer is not to a
third-party entity, including financial institutions.
10.2 Further Restrictions. The Committee may specify at the Date of
Grant that part or all of the Common Shares that are (i) to be issued or
transferred by the Company upon the exercise of Options or Stock
Appreciation Rights or upon payment under any grant of Performance Shares,
Performance Units, Restricted Stock Units or Other Share-Based Awards or
(ii) no longer subject to the substantial risk of forfeiture and
restrictions on transfer referred to in Article VI of this Plan, shall be
subject to further restrictions on transfer.
ARTICLE XI
ADJUSTMENTS
The Committee shall make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of
Common Shares covered by outstanding Awards granted hereunder, in the
prices per share applicable to such Options and Stock Appreciation Rights
and in the kind of shares covered thereby, as the Board, in its sole
discretion, exercised in good faith, may determine is equitably required to
prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights of Participants that
otherwise would result from (a) any stock dividend, stock split,
combination of shares, recapitalization or other change in the capital
structure of the Company, or (b) any merger, consolidation, spin-off,
split-off, spin-out, split-up, reorganization, partial or complete
liquidation or other distribution of assets, issuance of rights or warrants
to purchase securities, or (c) any other corporate transaction or event
having an effect similar to any of the foregoing. Moreover, in the event of
any such transaction or event, the Committee, in its discretion, may
provide in substitution for any or all outstanding Awards under this Plan
such alternative consideration as it, in good faith, may determine to be
equitable in the circumstances and may require in connection therewith the
surrender of all Awards so replaced. In addition, for each Option or Stock
Appreciation Right with an Exercise Price greater than the consideration
offered in connection with any such transaction or event or Change in
Control, the Committee may in its sole discretion elect to cancel such
Option or Stock Appreciation Right without any payment to the person
holding such Option or Stock Appreciation Right. The Committee may also
make or provide for such adjustments in the numbers of shares specified in
Section 3.2 of this Plan as the Committee in its sole discretion, exercised
in good faith, may determine is appropriate to reflect any transaction or
event described in this Article XI.
ARTICLE XII
TAX WITHHOLDING
To the extent that the Company is required to withhold federal, state,
local or foreign taxes in connection with any payment made or benefit
realized by a Participant or other person under this Plan, and the amounts
available to the Company for such withholding are insufficient, it shall be
a condition to the receipt of such payment or the realization of such
benefit that the Participant or such other person make arrangements
satisfactory to the Company for payment of the balance of such taxes
required to be withheld, which arrangements (in the discretion of the
Committee) may include relinquishment of a portion of such benefit.
Participants shall also make such arrangements as the Company may require
for the payment of any withholding tax obligations that may arise in
connection with the disposition of shares acquired upon the exercise of
Options. In no event, however, shall the Company accept Common Shares for
payment of taxes in excess of required tax withholding rates (or, after the
Company"s adoption of ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic
718) dated March, 2016, in excess of maximum applicable tax rates), except
that, in the discretion of the Committee, a Participant or such other
person may surrender Common Shares owned for more than six (6) months to
satisfy any tax obligations resulting from any such transaction.
ARTICLE XIII
SUBSIDIARIES AND NON-US JURISDICTIONS
13.1 Participation by Employees of Designated Subsidiaries. As a
condition to the effectiveness of any grant or Award to be made hereunder
to a Participant who is an employee of a Designated Subsidiary, whether or
not such Participant is also employed by the Company or another Subsidiary,
the Committee may require such Designated Subsidiary to agree to transfer
to such employee (when, as and if provided for under this Plan and any
applicable agreement entered into with any such employee pursuant to this
Plan) the Common Shares that would otherwise be delivered by the Company,
upon receipt by such Designated Subsidiary of any consideration then
otherwise payable by such Participant to the Company. Any such award shall
be evidenced by an agreement between the Participant and the Designated
Subsidiary, in lieu of the Company, on terms consistent with this Plan and
approved by the Committee and such Designated Subsidiary. All such Common
Shares so delivered by or to a Designated Subsidiary shall be treated as if
they had been delivered by or to the Company for purposes of Article III of
this Plan, and all references to the Company in this Plan shall be deemed
to refer to such Designated Subsidiary, except for purposes of the
definition of "Board" and "Committee" and except in other cases where the
context otherwise requires.
13.2 Employees Outside the US. In order to facilitate the making of any
grant or combination of grants under this Plan, the Committee may provide
for such special terms for Awards to Participants who are foreign nationals
or who are employed by the Company or any Subsidiary outside of the United
States of America as the Committee may consider necessary or appropriate to
accommodate differences in local law, tax policy or custom. Moreover, the
Committee may approve such supplements to or amendments, restatements or
alternative versions of this Plan as it may consider necessary or
appropriate for such purposes, without thereby affecting the terms of this
Plan as in effect for any other purpose, and the Secretary or other
appropriate officer of the Company may certify any such document as having
been approved and adopted in the same manner as this Plan. No such special
terms, supplements, amendments or restatements, however, shall include any
provisions that are inconsistent with the terms of this Plan as then in
effect unless this Plan could have been amended to eliminate such
inconsistency without further approval by the shareholders of the Company.
ARTICLE XIV
ADMINISTRATION
14.1 Delegation to Committee. The Board hereby delegates authority to
administer this Plan to the Compensation Committee of the Board (or its
successor(s)), or any other committee of the Board hereafter designated by
the Board to administer this Plan, and the term "Committee" shall apply to
any persons to whom such power is delegated. The Committee described in
this Section 14.1 may from time to time delegate all or any part of its
authority under this Plan to a subcommittee thereof (to the extent of any
such delegation, references in this Plan to the Committee will be deemed to
be references to such subcommittee). A majority of the Committee (or
subcommittee thereof) shall constitute a quorum, and the action of the
members of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof) present at any meeting
at which a quorum is present, or acts unanimously approved in writing,
shall be the acts of the Committee (or subcommittee thereof).
14.2 Committee Requirements. Except as otherwise determined by the
Board, the Committee shall consist solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee
Directors. The Board shall have discretion to determine whether it intends
to comply with the exemption requirements of Section 16b-3 of the Code.
However, if the Board intends to satisfy such exemption requirements, with
respect to any insider subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act, the
Committee shall be a compensation committee of the Board that at all times
consists solely of two (2) or more Non-Employee Directors. Within the scope
of that authority, the Board or the
Committee may delegate to a committee of one (1) or more members of the
Board who are not Non-Employee Directors the authority to grant Awards to
eligible persons who are not then subject to Section 16 of the Exchange
Act. Nothing herein shall create an inference that an Award is not validly
granted under this Plan in the event Awards are granted under this Plan by
a Committee that does not at all times consist solely of two (2) or more
Non-Employee Directors.
14.3 Interpretation. The interpretation and construction by the
Committee of any provision of this Plan or of any Award Agreement and any
determination by the Committee pursuant to any provision of this Plan or of
any such Award Agreement, notification or document shall be final and
conclusive. No member of the Board or the Committee shall be liable for any
such action or determination made in good faith.
14.4 Company"s Rights Upon Occurrence of Detrimental Activity. Any Award
Agreement may provide (whether or not such would result in additional tax
to a Participant under Section 409A of the Code) that if a Participant,
either during employment by the Company or a Subsidiary or within a
specified period after termination of such employment, shall engage in any
Detrimental Activity, and the Board shall so find, forthwith upon notice of
such finding, the Participant shall, unless otherwise provided in the Award
Agreement:
(a) Return to the Company, in exchange for payment by the Company of any
amount actually paid therefor by the Participant, all Common Shares that
the Participant has not disposed of that were offered pursuant to this Plan
within a specified period prior to the date of the commencement of such
Detrimental Activity, and
(b) With respect to any Common Shares so acquired that the Participant
has disposed of, pay to the Company in cash the difference between: (i) any
amount actually paid therefor by the Participant pursuant to this Plan, and
(ii) the Fair Market Value of the Common Shares on the date of such
acquisition.
To the extent that such amounts are not paid to the Company, the Company
may set off the amounts so payable to it against any amounts (but only to
the extent that such amount would not be considered "nonqualified deferred
compensation" within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code) that may be
owing from time to time by the Company or a Subsidiary to the Participant,
whether as wages, deferred compensation or vacation pay or in the form of
any other benefit or for any other reason.
14.5 Clawback. Notwithstanding any other provisions in this Plan, any
Award which is subject to recovery under any law, government regulation or
stock exchange listing requirement (or any policy adopted by the Company
pursuant to any of the foregoing) will be subject to such deductions and
clawback as may be required or permitted to be made pursuant to such law,
government regulation, stock exchange listing requirement or policy (or
pursuant to any other policy adopted by the Company at the direction of the
Board, including the Company"s current clawback policy).
14.6 Compliance with Section 409A of the Code. To the extent applicable,
it is intended that this Plan and any grants made hereunder comply with the
provisions of Section 409A of the Code. This Plan and any grants made
hereunder shall be administered in a manner consistent with this intent.
14.7 Fractional Shares. The Company shall not be required to issue any
fractional Common Shares pursuant to this Plan. The Committee may provide
for the elimination of fractions or for the settlement of fractions in
cash.
ARTICLE XV
AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION
15.1 Amendment or Termination Authority. The Company, by action of the
Board (or its designee), may at any time and from time to time amend or
terminate this Plan in whole or in part. Any amendment which must be
approved by the shareholders of the Company in order to comply with
applicable law or the rules of any national securities exchange upon which
the Common Shares are traded or quoted shall not be effective unless and
until such approval has been obtained. Presentation of this Plan or any
amendment thereof for shareholder approval shall not be construed to limit
the Company"s authority to offer similar or dissimilar benefits in plans
that do not require shareholder approval. Any amendment or t