DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab AG resolves capital increase from authorised capital with a total volume of approx. 5.2 Mio. EUR
2018. április 30., hétfő, 15:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
FinLab AG resolves capital increase from authorised capital with a total volume of approx. 5.2 Mio. EUR
Stefan Schütze, CEO of FinLab AG comments: "We are delighted to have such a renowned investor with the Pension Fund of the Berlin Dental Association (" VZB ") on board, who supports our investment strategy and philosophy and will accompany FinLab AG in its further development."
About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.
Media contact:
FinLab AG
About the pension scheme of the Zahnärztekammer Berlin:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinLab AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
|E-mail:
|investore-relations@finlab.de
|Internet:
|www.finlab.de
|ISIN:
|DE0001218063
|WKN:
|121806
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
680897 30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
