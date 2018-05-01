DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





FinLab AG: FinLab AG resolves capital increase from authorised capital with a total volume of approx. 5.2 Mio. EUR





30-Apr-2018 / 15:20 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FinLab AG resolves capital increase from authorised capital with a total volume of approx. 5.2 Mio. EUR





Frankfurt/Main, 30 April 2018 - FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the company from its current level of EUR 4,988,670.00 by EUR 250,000.00 to EUR 5,238,670.00 through the issuance of 250,000 new registered shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR1 by partially utilising existing authorised capital against cash contributions. The subscription rights of the existing shareholders were excluded. For the subscription of the new shares, only the pension scheme of the Dental Association Berlin K.d.ö.R was approved. The subscription price for the new shares amounts to EUR 20.75 per share, which amounts to a total volume of approximately EUR 5.2 million. The new shares are entitled to dividends from the financial year 2017. The transaction is accompanied by Hauck&Aufhäuser AG.

Stefan Schütze, CEO of FinLab AG comments: "We are delighted to have such a renowned investor with the Pension Fund of the Berlin Dental Association (" VZB ") on board, who supports our investment strategy and philosophy and will accompany FinLab AG in its further development."





Ralf Wohltmann, Director of VZB adds: "We have been following the development of FinLab AG for some time now and have decided to invest because the investment strategy and the management team convinced us".

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Media contact:

FinLab AG



Stefan Schütze



investor-relations@finlab.de



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 147

About the pension scheme of the Zahnärztekammer Berlin:

The Pension Fund of the Dental Association Berlin, founded on 01.10.1965, is the mandatory care facility for dentists in Berlin, Bremen and Brandenburg.