DGAP-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2018. április 30., hétfő, 16:04
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
680989 30.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]