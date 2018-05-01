DGAP-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


30.04.2018 / 16:04


OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018
German: https://www.ohb.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de





 
