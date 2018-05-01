DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Incoming Orders





De Raj Group AG disclosed results of their successful first (stub period) financial year 2017





De Raj Group AG finished its first fiscal year (Oct-Dec) 2017 with operating profit on Group level (EBIT) of EUR 3.4 million resulting in a net profit of EUR 1.7 million (unaudited figures 2017)







Cologne, 30 April 2018:



The De Raj Group AG, Cologne, (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange) finished its first fiscal year 2017, which consisted since October 2017 for roughly three months, with revenues of EUR 10.3 million, a gross profit of EUR 5.6 million, an operating result (EBIT) on Group level of EUR 3.4 million resulting in a net profit of EUR 1.7 million.

Order income 2017 of EUR 16.4 million resulted in an order backlog of EUR 57.0 million at year-end 2017 (December 31st). Equity ratio of 80% is backing future growth perspectives.

The audited Consolidated Financial Statement including the notes and the Group Management Report 2017 will be disclosed within the following two weeks until 14 May 2018 and will be also available to be downloaded at the corporate website.





The unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement 2017 including the notes, as well as a short report for the year are available and could be downloaded at www.thederajgroup.com



About the De Raj Group:



The De Raj Group AG is listed in the market segment "Standard Market Auction" on the EU-regulated market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) since February 8th, 2018. The shares are also listed since March 23rd, 2018 at the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and at XETRA of Deutsche Börse AG.





The De Raj Group owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The Group owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation assets in Europe and is validating an international expansion plan in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.





The German power division is the owner of 13 combined heat and power plants ("CHP plants") spread throughout Germany. These CHP plants generate electricity, which is fed into the public power grid, and heat, which is delivered to nearby greenhouses.





The oil & gas division of the Group provides services encompassing the full spectrum of the offshore upstream oil & gas supply chain in the South East Asian region and owns a diversified portfolio of assets comprising of oil rigs and topside equipment for the deployment of oil rigs.



For further information:



De Raj Group AG



Investor Relations



Jörg Peters



Phone: +49 6171 919 24 40



mailto: joerg.peters@thederajgroup.com