DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG disclosed results of their successful first (stub period) financial year 2017
2018. április 30., hétfő, 19:05
DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Incoming Orders
Order income 2017 of EUR 16.4 million resulted in an order backlog of EUR 57.0 million at year-end 2017 (December 31st). Equity ratio of 80% is backing future growth perspectives.
The audited Consolidated Financial Statement including the notes and the Group Management Report 2017 will be disclosed within the following two weeks until 14 May 2018 and will be also available to be downloaded at the corporate website.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|De Raj Group AG
|Christophstr. 15-17
|50670 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 299 85 07
|Fax:
|+49 221 299 85 08
|Internet:
|www.thederajgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSWR1
|WKN:
|A2GSWR
|Indices:
|WBI Wiener Börse Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)
