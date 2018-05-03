DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Change in the Executive Board
DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Frankfurt/Main, May 2, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has appointed Mr. Jörn Trierweiler (45) to the company"s Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Trierweiler will take initial responsibility for Operations, Strategy and IT and, together with Bettina Meyer, will continue to advance the Group"s transformation. Mr. Trierweiler has around 25 years of experience in the commercial and operational management of mid-sized companies, as CFO, in financing and transaction consulting and in managing companies through transformational phases. Mr. Trierweiler has been an external consultant for euromicron since early 2018.
This appointment comes as the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has granted Mr. Jürgen Hansjosten"s request that his contract be terminated by mutual agreement. He has resigned from his position on the Executive Board of euromicron AG to pursue new professional challenges. Mr. Hansjosten joined the Executive Board in 2015 and has played a significant role in the company"s reorganization and transformation process since then. He previously served as Managing Director of euromicron networks GmbH. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Hansjosten for his services related to the restructuring of the euromicron Group over the past three years and wishes him all the best for the future.
About euromicron AG:
