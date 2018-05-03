DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


02.05.2018 / 20:00


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on May 1, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 25 April 2018

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers









































































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 343.086,00 343.082,57 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 17.396,00 17.395,83 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.012,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 1.010.230,00 1.010.219,90 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 249.667,00 249.664,50 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 834.067,00 834.067,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 3.452.389,00 3.452.389,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash
Contract for difference 24.893,00 24.893,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash

 


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 %
Voting rights 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 %

 

Distribution in numbers (short)









Number of shares Manner of disposal
6.155.191,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
5.822.796,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

 

 



Distribution in percentages (short)









Type Directly Indirectly
Capital interest 0,00 % 5,19 %

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=57359&KeyWords=qiagen

 

















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

