

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





03.05.2018 / 00:03





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2018

Registration No. 333-



UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-8



Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)





















Ohio

34-0183970

(State or other jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

































5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077



North Canton, Ohio

44720-8077

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

























Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan

(Full title of the plan)



















Jonathan B. Leiken, Esq.



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077



North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077



(Name and address of agent for service)



















(330) 490-4000



(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)











Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer,

an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company

or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated

filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging

growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

































Large accelerated filer



Accelerated filer



Non-accelerated filer

(Do not check if a

Smaller reporting





smaller reporting

company





company)









Emerging growth 







company











If an emerging growth

company, indicate by

check mark if the 



registrant has elected not

to use the extended













transition period for

complying with any new or

revised financial



accounting standards

provided pursuant to

Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the



Securities Act.





































CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

































































Title of

Amount to be



Proposed



Proposed



Amount of

securities





maximum



maximum







registered(1)











registration

to be





offering



aggregate

fee



registered





price



offering

























per





price(2)











share(2)









Common

1,150,000

$

15.75

$

18,112,500

$

2,255.01

Shares,































$1.25 par















value per















share



















































































(1)

Represents common shares, par value $1.25 per share ("Common Shares"),



of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Registrant"), issuable pursuant



to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance



Incentive Plan, as amended (the "Plan"). Pursuant to Rule 416 under



the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this



Registration Statement also covers, in addition to the number shown in



the table above, an indeterminate number of such additional Common



Shares as may be issued or become issuable pursuant to the anti-



dilution provisions of the Plan.

































(2)

Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the



registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) and (h)(1) under the



Securities Act, based upon the average of the high and low prices of



the Common Shares as reported by the New York Stock Exchange on April



30, 2018, a date within five business days prior to filing.



















EXPLANATORY NOTE

The Registrant hereby files this Registration Statement on Form S-8 to

register an additional 1,150,000 Common Shares under the Plan for which a

previously filed registration statement on Form S-8 relating to the Plan is

effective. Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, this Registration

Statement incorporates by reference the contents of the Registration

Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-217476) filed by the Registrant

on April 26, 2017, including all attachments and exhibits thereto, except

to the extent supplemented, amended or superseded by the information set

forth herein or therein.

PART II

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference.

The following documents previously filed by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(the "Registrant") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the

"Commission") are incorporated herein by reference:

(a) The Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2017;

(b) The Registrant"s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter

ended March 31, 2018;

(c) The Registrant"s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February 6, 2018,

February 21, 2018, March 22, 2018, April 20, 2018, and April 27, 2018; and

(d) The description of the Registrant"s Common Shares contained in the

Registrant"s Current Report on Form 8-K (Commission File No. 001-04879),

filed with the Commission on February 21, 2018, and all amendments and

reports filed with the Commission for the purpose of updating such

description;

other than the portions of such documents that by statute or rule,

designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed with

the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference.

Until the Registrant files a post-effective amendment to this Registration

Statement indicating that all securities offered have been sold, or

deregistering all securities then remaining unsold, all documents

subsequently filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14

and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 shall be deemed to be

incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be part

of this Registration Statement from the date of filing such documents,

other than the portions of such documents that by statute or rule,

designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed with

the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference. Any

statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated

by reference into this Registration Statement shall be deemed to be

modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the

extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed

document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference into

this Registration Statement modifies or supersedes such statement. Any

statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so

modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration

Statement.

Item 4. Description of Securities.

Not applicable.

Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.

The legality of the Common Shares being offered by this Registration

Statement has been passed upon for the Registrant by Mr. Jonathan B.

Leiken. Mr. Leiken is the Registrant"s Senior Vice President, Chief Legal

Officer and Secretary. Mr. Leiken participates in compensation plans of the

Registrant and is eligible to receive awards under the Plan. As of May 2,

2018, Mr. Leiken held 14,921 Common Shares and had outstanding awards under

the Registrant"s equity compensation plans with respect to a target number

of 201,038 Common Shares.



Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers.

The general effect of the Registrant"s code of regulations is to provide

for the indemnification of its directors, officers and employees to the

full extent permitted by applicable law, except that such indemnity shall

not extend to any matters as to which any director, officer or employee

shall be finally adjudged, in any action, suit or proceeding, to be liable

for negligence or misconduct in the performance of duties as such director

or officer, nor to any settlement made without judgment, unless it be

determined by the board of directors that he was not guilty of such

negligence or misconduct.

Section 1701.13 of the Ohio Revised Code (the "ORC"), generally permits

indemnification of any director, officer or employee with respect to any

proceeding against any such person provided that: (a) such person acted in

good faith, (b) such person reasonably believed that the conduct was in or

not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and (c) in the case

of criminal proceedings, such person had no reasonable cause to believe

that the conduct was unlawful. Indemnification may be made against expenses

(including attorneys" fees), judgments, fines and settlements actually and

reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the proceeding;

provided, however, that if the proceeding is one by or in the right of the

corporation, indemnification may be made only against reasonable expenses

(including attorneys" fees) and may not be made with respect to any

proceeding in which the director, officer or employee has been adjudged to

be liable to the corporation, except to the extent that the court in which

the proceeding was brought shall determine, upon application, that such

person is, in view of all the circumstances, entitled to indemnity for such

expenses as the court shall deem proper. The termination of any proceeding

by judgment, order, settlement, conviction or upon a plea of nolo

contendere or its equivalent does not, of itself, create a presumption that

the director, officer or employee did not meet the standard of conduct

required for indemnification to be permitted.

Section 1701.13 of the ORC further provides that indemnification thereunder

may not be made by the corporation unless authorized after a determination

has been made that such indemnification is proper, with that determination

to be made (a) by the board of directors by a majority vote of a quorum

consisting of directors not parties to the proceedings; (b) if such a

quorum is not obtainable, or, even if obtainable, but a quorum of

disinterested directors so directs, by independent legal counsel in a

written opinion; (c) by the shareholders; or (d) by the court in which the

proceeding was brought.

Finally, Section 1701.13 of the ORC provides that indemnification or

advancement of expense provided by that Section is not exclusive of any

other rights to which those seeking indemnification may be entitled under

the articles of incorporation or code of regulations or any agreement, vote

of shareholders or disinterested directors or otherwise. The Registrant

maintains insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director or

officer against any loss arising from any claim asserted against him in any

such capacity, subject to certain exclusions. The Registrant also maintains

fiduciary liability insurance on behalf of any person involved in the

management or administration of any employee benefit plan maintained by the

Registrant.

Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed.

Not applicable.

Item 8. Exhibits.

The Exhibits to this Registration Statement are listed in the accompanying

Exhibit Index, which Exhibit Index is incorporated herein by this

reference.

Item 9. Undertakings.

The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes:

(1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made,

a post-effective amendment to this registration statement:

(i) To include any prospectus required by section 10(a)(3) of the

Securities Act of 1933;

(ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the

effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent posteffective

amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate,

represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the

registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or

decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of

securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any

deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range

may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission

pursuant to Rule 424(b) (§230.424(b) of this chapter) if, in the aggregate,

the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the

maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of

Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement.



(iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of

distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any

material change to such information in the registration statement;

Provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i) and (1)(ii) of this section do

not apply if the registration statement is on Form S-8, and the information

required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs

is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the

Registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration

statement.

(2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the

Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed

to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered

therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed

to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

(3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment

any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the

termination of the offering.

(4) That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities

Act of 1993, each filing of the Registrant"s annual report pursuant to

Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where

applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan"s annual report

pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is

incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to

be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein,

and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the

initial bona fide offering thereof.

Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act

of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of

the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the

Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such

indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act

and is therefore unenforceable. In the event that a claim for

indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the

Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or

controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any

action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or

controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the

Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been

settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate

jurisdiction the question of whether such indemnification by it is against

public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by

the final adjudication of such issue.



EXHIBIT INDEX

















Exhibit Number

Description of Exhibit





4.1

Amended and Restated Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1(i) to



Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-



K for the year ended December 31, 1994



(Commission File No. 1-4879)





4.2

Certificate of Amendment by



Shareholders to Amended Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.2 to



Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter



ended March 31, 1996 (Commission File



No. 1-4879)





4.3

Certificate of Amendment to Amended



Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.3 to Registrant"s Form 10-K for the



year ended December 31, 1998



(Commission File No. 1-4879)





4.4

Certificate of Amendment to Amended



Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.1(i) to Registrant"s Form 8-K filed



on December 12, 2016 (Commission File



No. 1-4879)





4.5

Certificate of Amendment to the



Amended Articles of Incorporation of



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated,



effective April 26, 2017 -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.5 to the Registrant"s Form 10-Q for



the quarter ended March 31, 2017



(Commission File No. 1-4879)





4.6

Amended and Restated Code of



Regulations - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1(i) to



Registrant"s Form 8-K filed on



February 17, 2017 (Commission File No.



1-4879)





4.7

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017



Equity and Performance Incentive Plan,



as amended - incorporated by reference



to Exhibit 10.1 to Registrant"s Form



8-K filed on April 27, 2018



(Commission File No. 1-4879)





5.1

Opinion of Counsel*





23.1

Consent of KPMG LLP*





23.2

Consent of Counsel (included in



Exhibit 5.1)

















* filed herewith.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant

certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of

the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this

registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned,

thereunto duly authorized, in the City of North Canton, State of Ohio, on

May 2, 2018.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



(Registrant)

By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken



Jonathan B. Leiken



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this

registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the

capacities and on the date indicated.

























Signature

Title

Date







/s/ Gerrard B. Schmid

Chief Executive Officer

May 2, 2018

Gerrard B. Schmid

and Director









/s/ Christopher A.

Senior Vice President

May 2, 2018

Chapman

and Chief Financial



Christopher A.

Officer



Chapman











/s/ Patrick W.

Director

May 2, 2018

Allender





Patrick W. Allender











/s/ Phillip R. Cox

Director

May 2, 2018

Phillip R. Cox











/s/ Richard L.

Director

May 2, 2018

Crandall





Richard L. Crandall











/s/ Alexander

Director

May 2, 2018

Dibelius





Alexander Dibelius











/s/ Dieter Düsedau

Director

May 2, 2018

Dieter Düsedau











/s/ Gale S.

Director

May 2, 2018

Fitzgerald





Gale S. Fitzgerald











/s/ Gary G.

Director

May 2, 2018

Greenfield





Gary G. Greenfield











/s/ Rajesh K. Soin

Director

May 2, 2018

Rajesh K. Soin











/s/ Alan J. Weber

Director

May 2, 2018

Alan J. Weber











/s/ Jürgen Wunram

Director

May 2, 2018

Jürgen Wunram





























Exhibit 5.1



/

May 2, 2018



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077



North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077



















Re:

Registration Statement on Form S-8 Filed by Diebold Nixdorf,



Incorporated Opinion

















Ladies and Gentlemen:

I have acted as counsel for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, an Ohio

corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Company"s amendments to

its 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). In connection

with the opinion expressed herein, I have examined such documents, records

and matters of law as I have deemed relevant or necessary for purposes of

such opinion. Based on the foregoing, and subject to the further

limitations, qualifications and assumptions set forth herein, I am of the

opinion that the additional 1,150,000 common shares (the "Shares"), par

value $1.25 per share, of the Company that may be issued or delivered and

sold pursuant to the Plan will be, when issued or delivered and sold in

accordance with the terms of the Plan, validly issued, fully paid and

nonassessable, provided that the consideration for the Shares is at least

equal to the stated par value thereof.

The opinion expressed herein is limited to the laws of the State of Ohio,

as currently in effect, and I express no opinion as to the effects of the

laws of any other jurisdiction on the opinion expressed herein. In

addition, I have assumed that the resolutions authorizing the Company to

issue or deliver and sell the Shares pursuant to the Plan will be in full

force and effect at all times at which the Shares are issued or delivered

and sold by the Company, and that the Company will take no action

inconsistent with such resolutions. In rendering the opinion above, I have

assumed that each award under the Plan will be approved by the Board of

Directors of the Company or an authorized committee of the Board of

Directors.

I hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as Exhibit 5.1 to the

Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Company to effect the

registration of the Shares under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). In

giving such consent, I do not thereby admit that I am included in the

category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act or

the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission

promulgated thereunder.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken



Jonathan B. Leiken



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary



Exhibit 23.1



Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm



The Board of Directors



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated:

We consent to the use of our reports dated February 28, 2018, with respect

to the consolidated balance sheets of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and

subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, and the related consolidated

statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), equity, and cash

flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31,

2017, and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as

of December 31, 2017, incorporated by reference herein.

/s/ KPMG LLP

Cleveland, Ohio



May 2, 2018



























03.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



