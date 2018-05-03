DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2018
Registration No. 333-
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM S-8
Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Ohio
|34-0183970
|(State or other jurisdiction
|(I.R.S. Employer
|of incorporation or organization)
|Identification No.)
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077
|North Canton, Ohio
|44720-8077
|(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|(Zip Code)
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan
|(Full title of the plan)
|Jonathan B. Leiken, Esq.
|Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077
|North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077
|(Name and address of agent for service)
|(330) 490-4000
|(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer,
an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company
or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated
filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging
growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|Large accelerated filer
|
|Accelerated filer
|
|Non-accelerated filer
|(Do not check if a
|Smaller reporting
|
|smaller reporting
|company
|company)
|Emerging growth
|company
|If an emerging growth
|company, indicate by
|check mark if the
|registrant has elected not
|to use the extended
|transition period for
|complying with any new or
|revised financial
|accounting standards
|provided pursuant to
|Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the
|Securities Act.
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
|Title of
|Amount to be
|Proposed
|Proposed
|Amount of
|securities
|maximum
|maximum
|registered(1)
|registration
|to be
|offering
|aggregate
|fee
|registered
|price
|offering
|per
|price(2)
|share(2)
|Common
|1,150,000
|$
|15.75
|$
|18,112,500
|$
|2,255.01
|Shares,
|$1.25 par
|value per
|share
|(1)
|Represents common shares, par value $1.25 per share ("Common Shares"),
|of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Registrant"), issuable pursuant
|to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance
|Incentive Plan, as amended (the "Plan"). Pursuant to Rule 416 under
|the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this
|Registration Statement also covers, in addition to the number shown in
|the table above, an indeterminate number of such additional Common
|Shares as may be issued or become issuable pursuant to the anti-
|dilution provisions of the Plan.
|(2)
|Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the
|registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) and (h)(1) under the
|Securities Act, based upon the average of the high and low prices of
|the Common Shares as reported by the New York Stock Exchange on April
|30, 2018, a date within five business days prior to filing.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The Registrant hereby files this Registration Statement on Form S-8 to
register an additional 1,150,000 Common Shares under the Plan for which a
previously filed registration statement on Form S-8 relating to the Plan is
effective. Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, this Registration
Statement incorporates by reference the contents of the Registration
Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-217476) filed by the Registrant
on April 26, 2017, including all attachments and exhibits thereto, except
to the extent supplemented, amended or superseded by the information set
forth herein or therein.
PART II
INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT
Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference.
The following documents previously filed by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(the "Registrant") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"Commission") are incorporated herein by reference:
(a) The Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2017;
(b) The Registrant"s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter
ended March 31, 2018;
(c) The Registrant"s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February 6, 2018,
February 21, 2018, March 22, 2018, April 20, 2018, and April 27, 2018; and
(d) The description of the Registrant"s Common Shares contained in the
Registrant"s Current Report on Form 8-K (Commission File No. 001-04879),
filed with the Commission on February 21, 2018, and all amendments and
reports filed with the Commission for the purpose of updating such
description;
other than the portions of such documents that by statute or rule,
designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed with
the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference.
Until the Registrant files a post-effective amendment to this Registration
Statement indicating that all securities offered have been sold, or
deregistering all securities then remaining unsold, all documents
subsequently filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14
and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 shall be deemed to be
incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be part
of this Registration Statement from the date of filing such documents,
other than the portions of such documents that by statute or rule,
designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed with
the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference. Any
statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated
by reference into this Registration Statement shall be deemed to be
modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the
extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed
document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference into
this Registration Statement modifies or supersedes such statement. Any
statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so
modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration
Statement.
Item 4. Description of Securities.
Not applicable.
Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.
The legality of the Common Shares being offered by this Registration
Statement has been passed upon for the Registrant by Mr. Jonathan B.
Leiken. Mr. Leiken is the Registrant"s Senior Vice President, Chief Legal
Officer and Secretary. Mr. Leiken participates in compensation plans of the
Registrant and is eligible to receive awards under the Plan. As of May 2,
2018, Mr. Leiken held 14,921 Common Shares and had outstanding awards under
the Registrant"s equity compensation plans with respect to a target number
of 201,038 Common Shares.
Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers.
The general effect of the Registrant"s code of regulations is to provide
for the indemnification of its directors, officers and employees to the
full extent permitted by applicable law, except that such indemnity shall
not extend to any matters as to which any director, officer or employee
shall be finally adjudged, in any action, suit or proceeding, to be liable
for negligence or misconduct in the performance of duties as such director
or officer, nor to any settlement made without judgment, unless it be
determined by the board of directors that he was not guilty of such
negligence or misconduct.
Section 1701.13 of the Ohio Revised Code (the "ORC"), generally permits
indemnification of any director, officer or employee with respect to any
proceeding against any such person provided that: (a) such person acted in
good faith, (b) such person reasonably believed that the conduct was in or
not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and (c) in the case
of criminal proceedings, such person had no reasonable cause to believe
that the conduct was unlawful. Indemnification may be made against expenses
(including attorneys" fees), judgments, fines and settlements actually and
reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the proceeding;
provided, however, that if the proceeding is one by or in the right of the
corporation, indemnification may be made only against reasonable expenses
(including attorneys" fees) and may not be made with respect to any
proceeding in which the director, officer or employee has been adjudged to
be liable to the corporation, except to the extent that the court in which
the proceeding was brought shall determine, upon application, that such
person is, in view of all the circumstances, entitled to indemnity for such
expenses as the court shall deem proper. The termination of any proceeding
by judgment, order, settlement, conviction or upon a plea of nolo
contendere or its equivalent does not, of itself, create a presumption that
the director, officer or employee did not meet the standard of conduct
required for indemnification to be permitted.
Section 1701.13 of the ORC further provides that indemnification thereunder
may not be made by the corporation unless authorized after a determination
has been made that such indemnification is proper, with that determination
to be made (a) by the board of directors by a majority vote of a quorum
consisting of directors not parties to the proceedings; (b) if such a
quorum is not obtainable, or, even if obtainable, but a quorum of
disinterested directors so directs, by independent legal counsel in a
written opinion; (c) by the shareholders; or (d) by the court in which the
proceeding was brought.
Finally, Section 1701.13 of the ORC provides that indemnification or
advancement of expense provided by that Section is not exclusive of any
other rights to which those seeking indemnification may be entitled under
the articles of incorporation or code of regulations or any agreement, vote
of shareholders or disinterested directors or otherwise. The Registrant
maintains insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director or
officer against any loss arising from any claim asserted against him in any
such capacity, subject to certain exclusions. The Registrant also maintains
fiduciary liability insurance on behalf of any person involved in the
management or administration of any employee benefit plan maintained by the
Registrant.
Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed.
Not applicable.
Item 8. Exhibits.
The Exhibits to this Registration Statement are listed in the accompanying
Exhibit Index, which Exhibit Index is incorporated herein by this
reference.
Item 9. Undertakings.
The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes:
(1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made,
a post-effective amendment to this registration statement:
(i) To include any prospectus required by section 10(a)(3) of the
Securities Act of 1933;
(ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the
effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent posteffective
amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate,
represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the
registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or
decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of
securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any
deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range
may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission
pursuant to Rule 424(b) (§230.424(b) of this chapter) if, in the aggregate,
the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the
maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of
Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement.
(iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of
distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any
material change to such information in the registration statement;
Provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i) and (1)(ii) of this section do
not apply if the registration statement is on Form S-8, and the information
required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs
is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the
Registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration
statement.
(2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the
Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed
to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered
therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed
to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.
(3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment
any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the
termination of the offering.
(4) That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities
Act of 1993, each filing of the Registrant"s annual report pursuant to
Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where
applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan"s annual report
pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is
incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to
be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein,
and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the
initial bona fide offering thereof.
Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act
of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of
the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the
Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such
indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act
and is therefore unenforceable. In the event that a claim for
indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the
Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or
controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any
action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or
controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the
Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been
settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate
jurisdiction the question of whether such indemnification by it is against
public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by
the final adjudication of such issue.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant
certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of
the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this
registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned,
thereunto duly authorized, in the City of North Canton, State of Ohio, on
May 2, 2018.
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
Jonathan B. Leiken
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this
registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the
capacities and on the date indicated.
|Signature
|Title
|Date
|/s/ Gerrard B. Schmid
|Chief Executive Officer
|May 2, 2018
|Gerrard B. Schmid
|and Director
|/s/ Christopher A.
|Senior Vice President
|May 2, 2018
|Chapman
|and Chief Financial
|Christopher A.
|Officer
|Chapman
|/s/ Patrick W.
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Allender
|Patrick W. Allender
|/s/ Phillip R. Cox
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Phillip R. Cox
|/s/ Richard L.
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Crandall
|Richard L. Crandall
|/s/ Alexander
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Dibelius
|Alexander Dibelius
|/s/ Dieter Düsedau
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Dieter Düsedau
|/s/ Gale S.
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Fitzgerald
|Gale S. Fitzgerald
|/s/ Gary G.
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Greenfield
|Gary G. Greenfield
|/s/ Rajesh K. Soin
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Rajesh K. Soin
|/s/ Alan J. Weber
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Alan J. Weber
|/s/ Jürgen Wunram
|Director
|May 2, 2018
|Jürgen Wunram
Exhibit 5.1
/
May 2, 2018
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077
North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077
|Re:
|Registration Statement on Form S-8 Filed by Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated Opinion
Ladies and Gentlemen:
I have acted as counsel for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, an Ohio
corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Company"s amendments to
its 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). In connection
with the opinion expressed herein, I have examined such documents, records
and matters of law as I have deemed relevant or necessary for purposes of
such opinion. Based on the foregoing, and subject to the further
limitations, qualifications and assumptions set forth herein, I am of the
opinion that the additional 1,150,000 common shares (the "Shares"), par
value $1.25 per share, of the Company that may be issued or delivered and
sold pursuant to the Plan will be, when issued or delivered and sold in
accordance with the terms of the Plan, validly issued, fully paid and
nonassessable, provided that the consideration for the Shares is at least
equal to the stated par value thereof.
The opinion expressed herein is limited to the laws of the State of Ohio,
as currently in effect, and I express no opinion as to the effects of the
laws of any other jurisdiction on the opinion expressed herein. In
addition, I have assumed that the resolutions authorizing the Company to
issue or deliver and sell the Shares pursuant to the Plan will be in full
force and effect at all times at which the Shares are issued or delivered
and sold by the Company, and that the Company will take no action
inconsistent with such resolutions. In rendering the opinion above, I have
assumed that each award under the Plan will be approved by the Board of
Directors of the Company or an authorized committee of the Board of
Directors.
I hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as Exhibit 5.1 to the
Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Company to effect the
registration of the Shares under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). In
giving such consent, I do not thereby admit that I am included in the
category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act or
the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission
promulgated thereunder.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
Jonathan B. Leiken
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Exhibit 23.1
Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The Board of Directors
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated:
We consent to the use of our reports dated February 28, 2018, with respect
to the consolidated balance sheets of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, and the related consolidated
statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), equity, and cash
flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31,
2017, and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as
of December 31, 2017, incorporated by reference herein.
/s/ KPMG LLP
Cleveland, Ohio
May 2, 2018