DGAP-News: Vorwerk Direct Selling Ventures GmbH: sale of shares in HelloFresh SE completed
2018. május 03., csütörtök, 20:30
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
Wuppertal, 3 May 2018 -
On 3 May 2018, Vorwerk Direct Selling Ventures GmbH sold all of its shares in HelloFresh SE, i.e., 5,898,672 shares.
The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 pm CET on 3 May 2018 by Vorwerk Direct Selling Ventures GmbH.
Disclaimer / Important Note
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
682381 03.05.2018
