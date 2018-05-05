DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.05.2018 / 14:23



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pontzen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
65.54 EUR 20317.40 EUR
65.54 EUR 20317.40 EUR
65.62 EUR 20342.20 EUR
65.62 EUR 20342.20 EUR
65.62 EUR 17061.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
65.5869 EUR 98380.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
42259  04.05.2018 


