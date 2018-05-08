DGAP-AFR: MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. május 08., kedd, 07:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


08.05.2018 / 07:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2018
German: http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte.html
English: http://www.mologen.com/en/investor-relations-press/publications/financial-reports.html














08.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




644321  08.05.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=644321&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum