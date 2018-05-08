DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG


Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


08.05.2018 / 08:00


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Li Shufu,
Date of birth: 25 Jun 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 1.87 % 8.13 % 9.99 % 1,069,837,447
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 20,028,424 0.00 % 1.87 %
Total 20,028,424 1.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG




















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total return equity swap 08.03.2018 From 08.12.2017 to 08.03.2018 9,093,618 0.85 %
Total return equity swap 08.03.2018 From 08.12.2017 to 08.03.2018 9,093,618 0.85 %
    Total 18,187,236 1.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Information of potential counterparty on internal approval to a possible transaction n/a n/a n/a 68,768,084 6.43 %
      Total 68,768,084 6.43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Li Shufu % % %
Geely Group Co., Ltd. % % %
Tenaciou3 Investment Holdings Limited % % %
Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment Limited % 8.13 % 8.13 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The internal approval to a possible transaction set out at 7.b.2. was given on 22 February 2018. This internal approval was then communicated to the potential counterparty for information purposes only. This communication did not create any legal obligations for any of the parties. The possible transaction to which the internal approval related was entered into only on 23 February 2018 after negotiations between the parties, which were still ongoing on 22 February 2018, had been concluded. 














Language: English
