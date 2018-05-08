

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Daimler AG



Mercedesstrasse 137



70327 Stuttgart



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Li Shufu,

Date of birth: 25 Jun 1963





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

1.87 %

8.13 %

9.99 %

1,069,837,447

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

20,028,424

0.00 %

1.87 %

Total

20,028,424

1.87 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Total return equity swap

08.03.2018

From 08.12.2017 to 08.03.2018

9,093,618

0.85 %

Total return equity swap

08.03.2018

From 08.12.2017 to 08.03.2018

9,093,618

0.85 %





Total

18,187,236

1.70 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Information of potential counterparty on internal approval to a possible transaction

n/a

n/a

n/a

68,768,084

6.43 %







Total

68,768,084

6.43 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Li Shufu

%

%

%

Geely Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

Tenaciou3 Investment Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment Limited

%

8.13 %

8.13 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The internal approval to a possible transaction set out at 7.b.2. was given on 22 February 2018. This internal approval was then communicated to the potential counterparty for information purposes only. This communication did not create any legal obligations for any of the parties. The possible transaction to which the internal approval related was entered into only on 23 February 2018 after negotiations between the parties, which were still ongoing on 22 February 2018, had been concluded.



