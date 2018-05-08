DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Record revenue for Wacker Neuson in Q1/18
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Record revenue for Wacker Neuson in Q1/18
Munich, May 8, 2018
- Revenue rises to record high
- Significant increase in EBIT
- Financing for "Strategy 2022" secured
- Guidance for 2018 confirmed
New record high for revenue in Q1/18
Europe is the largest market for the Group, accounting for 72 percent of its business. Revenue for this region rose 8 percent to EUR 268 million in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1/17: EUR 248 million). Revenue for the Americas grew at an even faster pace than in Europe, increasing 13 percent to EUR 92 million (Q1/17: EUR 81 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to a rise of 29 percent. "In the US, we benefited from a number of trends including increased investments from rental chains stocking up on worksite technology such as generators and heaters. Our performance was also bolstered by strong sales of our US-produced skid steer loaders," explains Martin Lehner, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. Revenue for the Asia-Pacific region rose 16 percent to EUR 11 million (Q1/17: EUR 10 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to a rise of 26 percent. Growth was particularly strong in China, where the Group started series production of mini excavators in January 2018.
Earnings significantly higher than previous year
Price adjustments for light and compact equipment
Financing for "Strategy 2022" secured
Guidance for 2018 confirmed
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2018. This is an increase of 10 cents compared with the previous year.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 173
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
