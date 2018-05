DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





NorCom Information Technology AG examines conversion into a limited partnership on shares (KGaA)





09-May-2018 / 17:27 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









The Management Board of NorCom Information Technology AG today decided to initiate preparations for a possible transformation of the legal form into a GmbH & Co. KGaA. The proposal still requires the approval of the Supervisory Board and the approval of the shareholders to be obtained at this year"s Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be postponed to calendar week 32.













With the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, shareholders receive detailed information on the planned conversion of the legal form.







Contact:



NorCom Information Technology AG



Julia Keck



IR



Gabelsbergerstraße 4



80333 München



Phone: 089-93948-0



E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

Contact:NorCom Information Technology AGJulia KeckIRGabelsbergerstraße 480333 MünchenPhone: 089-93948-0E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de













09-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de