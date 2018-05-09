DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 17, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 17, 2018

German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html

English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html





