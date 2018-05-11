







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.05.2018 / 14:14







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr

First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Schulte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.29 EUR





24003 EUR



34.10 EUR





10230 EUR



34.25 EUR





17125 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

34.2387 EUR





51358 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



