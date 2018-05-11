DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. május 11., péntek, 14:13





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


11.05.2018 / 14:13


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2018
German: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir.html
English: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir_en.html














11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




684961  11.05.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684961&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum