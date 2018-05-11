DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





11.05.2018 / 14:28





Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018

German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte

English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte





