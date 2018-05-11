DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

2018. május 11., péntek, 14:45








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.05.2018 / 14:44



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Andrew
Last name(s): Richards

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
36.95 EUR 2217.00 EUR
36.85 EUR 43261.90 EUR
36.75 EUR 42850.50 EUR
36.65 EUR 21990.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.7731 EUR 110319.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



42437  11.05.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum