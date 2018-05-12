







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.05.2018 / 16:21







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Radovan

Last name(s):

Vitek



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

Description:

Hybrid instrument - undated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by CPI Property Group on 9 May 2018;





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4793400.50 EUR





4850000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4793400.5000 EUR





4850000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



