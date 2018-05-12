DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Albrecht Köhler, currently a member of the Supervisory Board, replaces Dr Bertram Stausberg as Spokesman of the Executive Board; Volker Kregelin appointed as Chief Officer for Mobile and Stationary Transportation Technology
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Publication of inside information pursuant to section 17 MAR
Schaltbau Holding AG: Personnel
Munich, 11 May 2018. There will be various changes in the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300).
Dr Bertram Stausberg, Spokesman of the Executive Board, has resigned from his position on the Executive Board effective from the end of 18 May 2018, by mutual agreement and at his own request, to take up new responsibilities elsewhere. The Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG has appointed Dr Albrecht Köhler, rail sector expert and member of the Schaltbau Supervisory Board since September 2017, to succeed Dr Bertram Stausberg as Spokesman of the Executive Board (Chief Executive Officer), effective 19 May 2018. For this purpose and for the term of his Executive Board appointment, Dr Albrecht Köhler has resigned as a member of the Supervisory Board effective from the end of 18 May 2018. Through his work on the Supervisory Board, Dr Albrecht Köhler is familiar with all key challenges the Schaltbau Group is facing, and he will continue to drive the successful restructuring of the Company. Schaltbau benefits from Dr Albrecht Köhler"s wealth of all-round experience in both sales and operations, which he gained over three decades in various executive positions, particularly at Knorr Bremse, a leading supplier to rolling stock manufacturers.
Furthermore, the Supervisory Board will appoint Volker Kregelin as Chief Officer for Mobile and Stationary Transportation Technology with effect from 1 December 2018 at the latest. Volker Kregelin is an acknowledged expert in this field and has 25 years of relevant experience in the rail and logistics sector, which he gained at the train manufacturers Siemens and Bombardier as well as at Dematic, the intralogistics specialist. Most recently, at Bombardier he has been responsible for generating new business on the German market. In addition, his key tasks included the optimisation of production processes for many years.
Current Executive Board members Thomas Dippold (Chief Financial Officer) and Dr Martin Kleinschmitt (Chief Restructuring Officer) will continue in their current roles at Schaltbau.
