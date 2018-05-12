

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





CENTROTEC Sustainable AG resolves on public share buyback offer for up to 1,764,652 shares





11-May-2018 / 20:11 CET/CEST





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 paragraph 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)



Ad-hoc: Centrotec Sustainable AG resolves on public share buyback offer for up to 1,764,652 shares



Brilon, Germany, May 11, 2018 - The management board of Centrotec Sustainable AG (ISIN DE0005407506 / WKN 540750) resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board, to purchase up to 1,764,652 shares of the company (corresponding to a maximum of up to 9.79 % of the company"s current share capital) by means of a voluntary public share buyback offer against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 14,40 per no-par value share.



With this public share buy-back offer, the management board makes use of the authorization granted by the general meeting on May 20, 2015 in accordance with Sect. 71 para. 1 item 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) to acquire own shares. With this share buyback, the management board pursues a balanced use of the comparatively high, freely available cash resources, which will therefore in part benefit the shareholders of Centrotec. The management board intends to cancel the acquired treasury shares.



The offer period will commence on May 22, 2018, 00:00 (CEST) and is expected to end on June 12, 2018, 24:00 (CEST). If more than 1,764,652 shares are tendered for buyback under this buyback offer, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionally, i.e. in the ratio of the tendered shares (tender ratio). Further details on the public share buyback offer and its settlement can be taken from the offer document, which will be published on the company"s website (www.centrotec.com) in the section "Investor Relations - Share Buyback" on May, 14, 2018, as well as subsequently in the German Federal Gazette under www.bundesanzeiger.de.



CENTROTEC Sustainable AG



CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe"s only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.



CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany



ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial



Contact:



For further information:



CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Disclaimer



This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.



Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America.



This release does not constitute an offer of to purchase securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.



To the extent this release contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Centrotec Sustainable AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Centrotec Sustainable AG does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.











