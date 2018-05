DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Offer





The voluntary takeover offer by HOCHTIEF for Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. has been accepted by shareholders representing 78.79 % of the share capital of Abertis.







Essen, this 14 May 2018







