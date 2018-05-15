







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.05.2018 / 17:18







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Dr. Ehrentraut Holding GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Erik

Last name(s):

Ehrentraut

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.00 EUR





3231.70 EUR



56.00 EUR





19223.05 EUR



56.00 EUR





4958.99 EUR



56.00 EUR





143471.27 EUR



56.00 EUR





47470.88 EUR



56.50 EUR





20002.40 EUR



56.60 EUR





8803.28 EUR



56.65 EUR





16770.81 EUR



56.70 EUR





22286.80 EUR



56.00 EUR





9639.04 EUR



56.00 EUR





5293.11 EUR



56.00 EUR





29084.27 EUR



56.00 EUR





15990.77 EUR



56.00 EUR





9471.89 EUR



56.00 EUR





26409.85 EUR



56.00 EUR





32037.27 EUR



56.05 EUR





30811.50 EUR



56.25 EUR





11143.40 EUR



56.80 EUR





9249.02 EUR



56.85 EUR





22286.80 EUR



56.90 EUR





5571.70 EUR



56.95 EUR





11031.96 EUR



57.00 EUR





7466.07 EUR



56.00 EUR





45467.29 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.1695 EUR





557173.1200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























14.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



