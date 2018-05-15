DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Dr. Ehrentraut Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Ehrentraut
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.00 EUR 3231.70 EUR
56.00 EUR 19223.05 EUR
56.00 EUR 4958.99 EUR
56.00 EUR 143471.27 EUR
56.00 EUR 47470.88 EUR
56.50 EUR 20002.40 EUR
56.60 EUR 8803.28 EUR
56.65 EUR 16770.81 EUR
56.70 EUR 22286.80 EUR
56.00 EUR 9639.04 EUR
56.00 EUR 5293.11 EUR
56.00 EUR 29084.27 EUR
56.00 EUR 15990.77 EUR
56.00 EUR 9471.89 EUR
56.00 EUR 26409.85 EUR
56.00 EUR 32037.27 EUR
56.05 EUR 30811.50 EUR
56.25 EUR 11143.40 EUR
56.80 EUR 9249.02 EUR
56.85 EUR 22286.80 EUR
56.90 EUR 5571.70 EUR
56.95 EUR 11031.96 EUR
57.00 EUR 7466.07 EUR
56.00 EUR 45467.29 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.1695 EUR 557173.1200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














