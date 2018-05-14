DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.05.2018 / 17:39



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Ehrentraut

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.25 EUR 11024.20 EUR
56.30 EUR 9756.41 EUR
56.35 EUR 22048.00 EUR
56.40 EUR 8708.96 EUR
55.75 EUR 17748.64 EUR
56.00 EUR 11024.00 EUR
56.55 EUR 27560.00 EUR
56.65 EUR 165.36 EUR
56.70 EUR 7110.48 EUR
56.75 EUR 19677.84 EUR
56.05 EUR 19513.06 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.3121 EUR 154336.9500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
42463  14.05.2018 


