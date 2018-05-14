







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.05.2018 / 17:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Erik

Last name(s):

Ehrentraut



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.25 EUR





11024.20 EUR



56.30 EUR





9756.41 EUR



56.35 EUR





22048.00 EUR



56.40 EUR





8708.96 EUR



55.75 EUR





17748.64 EUR



56.00 EUR





11024.00 EUR



56.55 EUR





27560.00 EUR



56.65 EUR





165.36 EUR



56.70 EUR





7110.48 EUR



56.75 EUR





19677.84 EUR



56.05 EUR





19513.06 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.3121 EUR





154336.9500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



