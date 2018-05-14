DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities and is conducting discussions with potential investors
2018. május 14., hétfő, 18:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Market Report/Statement
Lippstadt, 14 May 2018 - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities which are conducted under the roof of "Nordic Forum" and has initiated a corresponding structured auction process. In this context the company is currently conducting discussions with a selection of potential investors. Reports which suggest that HELLA has already taken a decision on the sale of the wholesale business and is close to entering into respective agreements, are incorrect. The HELLA management will take an unprejudiced decision in regard to the wholesale activities after the submission of final bids. Also, contrary to certain media reports, there is currently no preferred bidder.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22
|WKN:
|A13SX2
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
685591 14-May-2018 CET/CEST
