All economic and financial indicators are positive:

- Consolidated turnover of EUR238.9 million (+14.6%);

- EBITDA of EUR32.2 million (+14.8%);

- EBIT of EUR28.7 million (+14.0%);

- Profit before tax amounts to EUR28.3 million (+11.7%).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to EUR238.9 million, an increase of 14.6% compared to the corresponding data for 2017.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2018 the consolidated EBITDA was EUR32.2 million (EUR28.1 million in 2017), equal to 13.5% of the turnover, with an EBIT of EUR28.7 million (EUR25.2 million in 2017), equal to 12.0% of the turnover.

The profit before tax, from January to March 2018, was EUR28.3 million (EUR25.3 million in 2017), equal to 11.8% of the turnover.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2018 is also positive by EUR124.0 million, a significant increase compared to the EUR57.0 million recorded on 31 December 2017 and to the EUR80,6 million on 31 March 2017.

"The mission of our Group," says Mario Rizzante Chairman of Reply, "has always been to support our customers in a process of innovation using technology, to gain competitive advantage. The growth registered in 2017 and the positive start in 2018 are a solid foundation on which further develop Reply. Our goal now is to make it a consultancy and technology reference point for the frontiers of Cloud Computing, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence".

The manager responsible for preparing the company"s financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company"s records, ledgers and accounting entries.





Reply



Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com



Media Contacts



Fabio Zappelli



f.zappelli@reply.com



Tel. +39 011 771 1594

IR Contacts



Riccardo Lodigiani



r.lodigiani@reply.com



Tel. +39 011 771 1594



Michael Lueckenkoetter



m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com



Tel. +49 5241 5009 1017





May 15, 2018

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.