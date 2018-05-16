DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018

German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html





