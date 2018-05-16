DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.05.2018 / 17:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018
German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html














Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com





 
