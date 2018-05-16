DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Ezill Financial Inc. and Almonk Investments Ltd.: Intended sale of shares in HelloFresh SE





16.05.2018 / 17:38







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ezill Financial Inc. and Almonk Investments Ltd.: Intended sale of shares in HelloFresh SE

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 16 May 2018 -





Ezill Financials Inc. and Almonk Investments Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Phenomen Ventures LP, announce that they intend to place up to 11,773,632 shares in HelloFresh SE. These shares will be placed by way of an accelerated book-building to international institutional investors only. Berenberg will act as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.

The placement will start immediately and is expected to be completed later today.

The information was submitted for publication at 5:40 pm CET on 16 May 2018 by Ezill Financials Inc. and Almonk Investments Ltd.





