DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP english

2018. május 16., szerda, 18:46








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.05.2018 / 18:45



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: INHALE / EXHALE GROUP BV

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Greenbaum
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP


b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
Description: Hybrid instrument - undated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by CPI Property Group on 9 May 2018 (ISIN: XS1819537132)


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
97100 EUR 100000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














16.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.cpipg.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



42569  16.05.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum