DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 15.05.2018, 19:50 CET/CEST - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. május 16., szerda, 21:44





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


Correction of a release from 15.05.2018, 19:50 CET/CEST - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


16.05.2018 / 21:44


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 May 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.06 % 5.52 % 5.58 % 91110181
Previous notification 0.06 % 4.81 % 4.87 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031
56277 % 0.06 %
Total 56277 0.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending Open
3774330 4.14 %
    Total 3774330 4.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG






















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 08.05.2028
Cash 1240773 1.36 %
Swap 11.09.2019
Cash 14017 0.02 %
      Total 1254790 1.38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % 5.52 % 5.52 %


Organizational chart:
http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XWAOJSGDOQ

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
