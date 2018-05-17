DGAP-News: Industry 4.0: First Sensor strengthens collaboration with Canadian technology leader for machine vision
2018. május 17., csütörtök, 11:55
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Industry 4.0: First Sensor strengthens collaboration with Canadian technology leader for machine vision
- Additional contract for image sensor boards set to run until 2019
- Anticipated sales volume of around EUR4 million in total in 2018
- Further strengthening of camera expertise and footprint in North America
First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and costumer specific solutions, is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series of a Canadian technology leader in the field of machine vision for visual inspection in the industry. The agreement, which will initially run until May 2019, has an anticipated sales volume of around EUR2 million. It supplements an already existing order for the packaging of image sensors for camera boards, with which almost EUR3 million was generated last year.
"Today, almost every household display from mobile screens to TVs are inspected by products from our customer to ensure an optimal visual experience for consumers", explains Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. The collaboration with the internationally active industrial image processing and machine vision expert has been ongoing for almost 15 years. One of the key factors for the expansion is the technological expertise of Dresdner First Sensor Microelectronic Packaging GmbH in the processing of optical sensors and in the assembly of large and long chips. "Our expertise in handling very large sensor chips is not only the basis for many years of successful cooperation with this North American key customer, but also crucial when it comes to the further development of image-based inspection and machine vision in Industry 4.0." Industrial systems use image processing, primarily in automation technology and quality assurance.
First Sensor offers customers not only packaging solution for cameras in industrial and medical applications but also is developing and producing its own camera systems for cars as well as for commercial and special vehicles or agricultural machines. The company has recently taken the next step towards volume production of cameras for driver assistance systems and expanded its product portfolio with the "Blue Next" industrialized camera range. The cameras equipped with the APIX high-speed interface for point to point connectivity in vehicles are manufactured at First Sensor Mobility GmbH, the second First Sensor location in Dresden.
About First Sensor
Disclaimer
Printable Images
http://www.first-sensor.com/de/unternehmen/presse/bildarchiv
(c)First Sensor AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
687125 17.05.2018
