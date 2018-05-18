DGAP-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


17.05.2018 / 17:30


ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / English: May 22, 2018
English: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/statutory-publications/














Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
