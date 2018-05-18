







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.05.2018 / 18:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Zils



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Nature of the transaction

Share Transfer Agreement with Repurchase Option: Transfer of Shares in return for a loan repayment claim.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.14 EUR





357000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.14 EUR





357000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-15; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























17.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



