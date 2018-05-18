DGAP-News: INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. PUBLISHES AGM CONVENING NOTICE AND EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA
2018. május 17., csütörtök, 19:46
DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. PUBLISHES AGM CONVENING NOTICE AND EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA
Amsterdam, Essen, 17 May 2018. Instone Real Estate Group N.V. ("Instone Real Estate" or the "Company") has today published the convening notice for the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"), including the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda as well as other information/documentation on the following website:
http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/shareholders_-meeting.html
The AGM will take place on 29 June 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CEST at the Hilton Hotel, Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Contact
Press contact
About Instone Real Estate
This press release may contain regulated information within the meaning of Section 1:1 of the Dutch financial supervision act.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|Baumstraße 25
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 201 453 550
|E-mail:
|ir@instone.de
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|ISIN:
|NL0012757355
|WKN:
|A2JCTW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
687429 17.05.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]