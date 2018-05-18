DGAP-News: INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. PUBLISHES AGM CONVENING NOTICE AND EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA

Amsterdam, Essen, 17 May 2018. Instone Real Estate Group N.V. ("Instone Real Estate" or the "Company") has today published the convening notice for the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"), including the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda as well as other information/documentation on the following website:



http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/shareholders_-meeting.html



The AGM will take place on 29 June 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CEST at the Hilton Hotel, Schiphol, the Netherlands.



Contact

Investor Relations


Thomas Eisenlohr

Instone Real Estate

Telephone: +49 201 45355365

E-mail: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de



Press contact


Franziska Jenkel

c/o RUECKERCONSULT

Telephone: +49 30 284498761

E-mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de



About Instone Real Estate


Instone Real Estate is one of Germany"s leading residential developers. Instone develops modern urban multi-family and residential buildings and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Instone develops and markets apartments for owner-occupiers, private investors and institutional investors. In 27 years, we have successfully developed more than one million square metres. Around 300 employees work at eight locations nationwide. As of 31 December 2017, Instone"s project portfolio consisted of 45 development projects with an expected total sales volume of around EUR 3.4 billion and more than 8,000 units. The "Instone" brand was created in 2017 through the merger of formart GmbH & Co. KG and GRK-Holding GmbH.



This press release may contain regulated information within the meaning of Section 1:1 of the Dutch financial supervision act.















