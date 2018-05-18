DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.05.2018 / 10:42



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Lamade

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction


Free receipt of 16 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee share scheme "Share Matching Plan 2015"
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
