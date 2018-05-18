







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





18.05.2018 / 11:05







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pierre

Last name(s):

Thiollet



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Free receipt of 12 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee share scheme "Share Matching Plan 2015"

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0000 EUR





0.0000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0000 EUR





0.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



