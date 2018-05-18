

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Exercise of financial instruments



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

City of Haikou

China



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

11 May 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

5.45 %

2.51 %

7.96 %

2066773131

Previous notification

3.08 %

4.88 %

7.96 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008

0

112579884

0 %

5.45 %

Total

112579884

5.45 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

51909751

2.51 %





Total

51909751

2.51 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Capital Group Company Limited

%

%

%

HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd.

%

%

%

BL Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%









Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Capital Group Company Limited

%

%

%

HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd.

%

%

%

Aleron Investments Limited

%

%

%

HNA Capital (U.S.) Holding LLC

%

%

%









Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group (International) Company Limited

%

%

%

GAR Holding Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Innovation Finance Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HNA Innovation Finance Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HNA Innovation Finance Group Co., Limited

%

%

%









Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group (International) Company Limited

%

%

%

HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited

%

%

%

Cubic (London) Limited

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Investment AG

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA

%

%

%

BCM & Partners SA

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Asset Management (Cayman)

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Special Situations Dedicated Fund

5.44 %

%

7.95 %









Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

HNA Group (International) Company Limited

%

%

%

HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited

%

%

%

Cubic (London) Limited

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Investment AG

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT UK Ltd

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Asset Management (UK) LLP

5.44 %

%

7.95 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





