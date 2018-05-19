DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.05.2018 / 22:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|5.40 %
|5.17 %
|10.56 %
|91110181
|Previous notification
|6.81 %
|3.71 %
|10.52 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|US2536511031
|0
|4917098
|0.00 %
|5.40 %
|Total
|4917098
|5.40 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities
|N/A
|N/A
|4706015
|5.17 %
|
|
|Total
|4706015
|5.17 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|(if at least held 3% or more) %
|(if at least held 5% or more) %
|(if at least held 5% or more) %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Trident Merger, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|4.8 %
| %
|7.96 %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Life Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
18.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de