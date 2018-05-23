DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share for the 2017 financial year - Marija Korsch re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2018. május 23., szerda, 15:36
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share for the 2017 financial year - Marija Korsch re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Moreover, the Annual General Meeting re-elected Marija Korsch, the previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Mr Richard Peters as members of the Supervisory Board. During the Supervisory Board meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, Ms Korsch was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders also approved the other management proposals on the agenda with a large majority.
"We should be very pleased with the results of the past financial year. We have achieved our goals, and kept our promises. We have once again demonstrated that Aareal Bank Group can perform very successfully, even under challenging conditions", CEO Hermann J. Merkens explained to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. "Step by step, we will succeed in achieving an appropriate level of earnings, even in a changing market and regulatory environment - as set out in our "Aareal 2020" programme for the future."
Aareal Bank Group
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
688901 23.05.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]