2018. május 23., szerda, 16:12





23.05.2018 / 16:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016:

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2018
German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html
English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018
German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html
English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html














Language: English
Company: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

Messeturm 25th floor

60308 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.zhongde-ag.de





 
