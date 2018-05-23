DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019

German: http://www.leoni.com/de/finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.leoni.com/en/financial-publications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2018

German: http://www.leoni.com/de/finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.leoni.com/en/financial-publications





