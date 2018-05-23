DGAP-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: http://www.leoni.com/de/finanzpublikationen
English: http://www.leoni.com/en/financial-publications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2018
German: http://www.leoni.com/de/finanzpublikationen
English: http://www.leoni.com/en/financial-publications














Language: English
Company: Leoni AG

Marienstraße 7

90402 Nürnberg

Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com





 
