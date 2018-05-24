DGAP-News: Trenes.com / Key word(s): Development of Sales





Trenes.com closes 2017 surpassing 21.5 million euros in train ticket sales





24.05.2018







Trenes.com closes 2017 surpassing 21.5 million euros in train ticket sales

The comparison website of train ticket prices has achieved a turnover of more than 21.5 million euros during 2017, almost doubling the results compared to the 11.7 in the previous year

With the sales of the two main suppliers, Renfe in Spain and SNCF in the rest of Europe, they have reached a total of more than 400,000 customers and of 500,000 tickets sold. These data, along with almost a 100% growth compared to 2016, guarantee that the company continues growing and expanding internationally at a spectacular rate.

According to Trenes.com: "This year we have implemented several new features that have allowed us to reach these figures". The two most meaningful changes have been the integration of Voyages SNCF, with which we have opened ourselves to the European market, and the introduction of new languages on the website, which is now available in Spanish, English, German, Italian, French and Portuguese".

Given these results, the company expects to continue growing this 2018 and to do so, according to Pere Sallent, CEO of Trenes.com, "our main goal for this year is to maintain the status in the Spanish market and continue to grow at European level, with the direct incorporation of new suppliers, primarily in the German and Italian market".

The company banks on quality customer service

For this 2018, Trenes.com wants to focus its objectives on implementing sustainable growth based on the highest quality in customer assistance. Therefore, it is not amongst their annual plans to reach a new figure of sales volume, but they are banking on continuing with the policy of natural growth.



The company assures that having an intuitive platform, a good product and a quality customer service are the key factors of its expansion. In addition, they put in that it is also thanks to the fact that "we have our own computer algorithm with which we provide the customer with the cheapest train tickets within the offer of the railway operators" which makes the process of ticket acquisition enormously easier.

About Trenes.com

Trenes.com is a company specialized in the sale of train tickets. The website, which belongs to the company Online Travel Solutions, S.L., was created by computer experts and specialists in the tourism and rail sector.

The present program of the company relies on all the supply of the Renfe railway platform, which includes international routes and also the routes by AVE, and the French Voyages SNCF for the routes through the rest of Europe. In addition, it also offers both short and long distance and regional tickets.