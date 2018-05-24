DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





OHB SE: Annual general meeting elected Ingo Kramer as member of the supervisory board / Dividend of EUR 0.40 per share approved for 2017





24.05.2018 / 14:44







Bremen, May 24, 2018. The shareholders of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have elected Ingo Kramer with great majority as an additional fourth member of the Supervisory Board during the annual shareholder meeting taking place today.

The shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share entitled to dividend for 2017 (previous year EUR 0.40). The annual general meeting has approved by a great majority a relevant proposal submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

The following further items on the agenda have also been approved by the shareholders by a great majority: Ratification of the acts of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and appointment of the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen.

The shareholders meeting took place this morning in Bremen with about 400 shareholders taking part.

Contact:Investor RelationsMartina LilienthalTel.: +49 421 - 2020-720Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.deCorporate CommunicationsGünther HörbstTel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de