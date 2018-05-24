DGAP-News: OHB SE: Annual general meeting elected Ingo Kramer as member of the supervisory board / Dividend of EUR 0.40 per share approved for 2017
2018. május 24., csütörtök, 14:44
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Bremen, May 24, 2018. The shareholders of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have elected Ingo Kramer with great majority as an additional fourth member of the Supervisory Board during the annual shareholder meeting taking place today.
The shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share entitled to dividend for 2017 (previous year EUR 0.40). The annual general meeting has approved by a great majority a relevant proposal submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.
The following further items on the agenda have also been approved by the shareholders by a great majority: Ratification of the acts of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and appointment of the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen.
The shareholders meeting took place this morning in Bremen with about 400 shareholders taking part.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
689319 24.05.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]