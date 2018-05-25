DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

2018. május 24., csütörtök, 15:51








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.05.2018 / 15:47



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 800,000 shares in connection with a transfer of shares without consideration. See the notification of Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. Hasso Plattner of 24th May 2018.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














24.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



42775  24.05.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum