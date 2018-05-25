







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.05.2018 / 16:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Share sale program: The notifying party entered into an agreement with a bank acting as commission agent on the disposal of SAP shares with an aggregate value of up to EUR 60 million, limited to a maximum of 800,000 SAP shares. The disposal will take place during the period from 25th May 2018 until 30th April 2019 at the latest, with SAP shares with an aggregate value of up to EUR 30 million to be sold via the stock exchange until 31st August 2018. The bank may determine in its free discretion the times of the sales, the daily numbers of shares, and the relevant sales prices of the SAP shares. The bank will not offer the SAP shares for sale unless a minimum price of EUR 75.00 per SAP share is achieved. The average target price, however, is the average volume-weighted XETRA order book price during the sales period, adjusted for transactions carried out at a price of less than EUR 75.00 per SAP share.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-24; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























24.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



