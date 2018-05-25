DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting approves dividend proposal of EUR 0.27 per share
2018. május 24., csütörtök, 16:55
DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
Frankfurt am Main, 24 May 2018 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, which is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group consisting of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, held its ordinary Annual General Meeting yesterday, the second since its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard.
Among other items, the agenda included the decision on the appropriation of earnings, the ratification of the acts of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approval of the appointment of the auditor for the current financial year. All items on the agenda were approved with a very clear majority.
Borislav Kostadinov, member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG (sole liable managing entity of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA): "The ProCredit group has been profitable every year since 2003. It is important to us that our shareholders benefit from the good results of the ProCredit group. With a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share, we remain true to our target and will once again distribute part of last year"s net profit to our shareholders".
In his speech, Borislav Kostadinov also emphasised that 2017 can be regarded as the last year of transition as the ProCredit group embarks on a period of accelerated loan portfolio growth. In the first quarter of 2018, the first fruits of the efficiency measures implemented last year were also reaped with an improvement in consolidated earnings from EUR 11.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to EUR 14.6 million. Over the year as a whole, ProCredit expects its gross loan portfolio to grow by 12 - 15% and the return on equity is expected to increase to 7.5 - 8.5% compared to the 7.1% achieved in fiscal year 2017.
The results of the voting on the individual agenda items as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company"s website at https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/
Contact:
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
689437 24.05.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]