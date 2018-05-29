DGAP-News: The shareholders" of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft expressed their satisfaction with the business development in 2017 at today"s Annual General Meeting
2018. május 29., kedd, 16:00
DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The shareholders" of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft expressed their satisfaction with the business development in 2017 at today"s Annual General Meeting
Frankfurt, 29th of May, 2018 - The shareholders of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) expressed their satisfaction with the Company"s business development in 2017 and approved the payment of a dividend amounting to 5 euro cents per share.
In its reporting, the Management Board emphasised that MEDICLIN has set its course taking into account future challenges faced in the healthcare sector and is therefore well positioned in the market. This shows the increase Group revenues in recent years and stable business results at a high level.
Volker Hippler, CEO of MEDICLIN highlights that, to ensure the continuity of this trend, MEDICLIN must continue to grow and invest further. "Only if we deliver excellent services and set ourselves up to be innovative, we will be able to offer high-quality medical, therapeutic and nursing care with motivated and committed employees", he added.
Jens Breuer, CFO of MEDICLIN, who will leave the company on the 31st of May 2018, took the opportunity to thank the shareholders for the trust they placed in him over the past six years. "I have asked the Supervisory Board not to renew my contract. It is not easy for me to leave MEDICLIN, but it is time for me to redefine my career path", noted Jens Breuer.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider, thanked Mr. Breuer for his successful work and wishes him all the best in his personal and professional life and futhermore great success.
He also noted that the Supervisory Board pays close attention to professional and personal continuity on the Management Board. For example, the contract of Mr. Hippler as CEO of MEDICLIN has been extended by five years and a suitable successor for Mr. Breuer has already been found in Mr. Tino Fritz.
Tino Fritz will be a member of the Management Board from 1st of September 2018. He has several years of experience as auditor and tax consultant in the health care sector. Until Mr. Fritz joins the board, Mr. Hippler, together with Mario Waidele, Head of Group Accounting, will be responsible for the finance department, commented Dr. Wandschneider.
The Annual General Meeting ended after approximately two hours. The next Annual General Meeting will take place in May 2019 in Frankfurt.
About MEDICLIN AG (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN - A company of the Asklepios Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MediClin AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)781 488-326
|Fax:
|+49 (0)781 488-184
|E-mail:
|alexandra.muehr@mediclin.de
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006595101
|WKN:
|659510
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
690547 29.05.2018
