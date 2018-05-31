DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves increased dividend



(Munich, May 30, 2018) The Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE took place in Munich today. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board"s proposal to increase the dividend payout for fiscal 2017 by 10 cents to EUR 0.60 per share was duly approved by the shareholders.

215 shareholders representing a total of 59,694,896 voting rights attended the Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting in Munich today. Based on a share capital of 70.14 million shares, this corresponds to a 85.11-percent attendance.

In fiscal 2017, Wacker Neuson increased revenue substantially by 13 percent. Profitability also rose markedly. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are optimistic about 2018 despite a degree of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing situation with some suppliers, who have been experiencing delivery difficulties since the start of the year, and the future development of the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting



The dividend payout proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board amounting to EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal 2017 (previous year: EUR 0.50) was approved by shareholders. The payout of EUR 42,084,000 (EUR 0.60 per share based on a total of 70,140,000 eligible shares) corresponds to a payout ratio of 48.1 percent based on Group profit for 2017. The dividends are payable on June 4, 2018.





The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were formally approved for fiscal 2017. Ernst & Young GmbH in Stuttgart was again appointed as the official auditor to review the financial statements.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the conclusion of a profit transfer agreement between Wacker Neuson SE and the affiliate Wacker Neuson Aftermarket & Services GmbH (formerly: Wacker Neuson Vertrieb Europa GmbH & Co. KG). Through this company, the Group has been strengthening its focus on expanding the strategically important spare parts business field since the start of fiscal 2018.

Voting results from the 2018 Annual General Meeting



