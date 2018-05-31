DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves increased dividend
2018. május 30., szerda, 16:17
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves increased dividend
215 shareholders representing a total of 59,694,896 voting rights attended the Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting in Munich today. Based on a share capital of 70.14 million shares, this corresponds to a 85.11-percent attendance.
In fiscal 2017, Wacker Neuson increased revenue substantially by 13 percent. Profitability also rose markedly. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are optimistic about 2018 despite a degree of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing situation with some suppliers, who have been experiencing delivery difficulties since the start of the year, and the future development of the EUR/USD exchange rate.
Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
Furthermore, shareholders approved the conclusion of a profit transfer agreement between Wacker Neuson SE and the affiliate Wacker Neuson Aftermarket & Services GmbH (formerly: Wacker Neuson Vertrieb Europa GmbH & Co. KG). Through this company, the Group has been strengthening its focus on expanding the strategically important spare parts business field since the start of fiscal 2018.
Voting results from the 2018 Annual General Meeting
Your contact partner:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 173
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
691057 30.05.2018
